A quartet of Ludington boys basketball players were named to the all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference honor rolls recently.
Ludington sophomore David Shillinger and senior Peyton LaCombe were named to the first team all-Lakes 8 grouping. Orioles junior Levi Laman and senior Dylan Eaton were named to the second team all-conference listing.
Ludington coach Thad Shank was named the Lakes 8 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
All-Lakes 8 first team: Ludington — David Shillinger, sophomore; Peyton LaCombe, senior. Muskegon Catholic — Jaden Johnson, senior. Muskegon Heights — JaKari Edwards, Muskegon Heights. Orchard View — Darius Williams, senior. Western Michigan Christian — Owen Varnado, senior; Sam Liggett, senior.
All-Lakes 8 second team: Ludington — Levi Laman, junior; Dylan Eaton, senior. Muskegon Heights — William Davis, senior; JaQuan Mathews, junior. Western Michigan Christian — Jared Olsen, junior.
Coach of the year: Thad Shank, Ludington.