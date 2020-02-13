CUSTER — Following a win over Pentwater last week, Brethren opened up some room atop the West Michigan D League and gave Mason County Eastern the wiggle room they were looking for to shoot up the standings.
In a tightly contested battle throughout, the Cardinals fell just short in their contest with the Bobcats Wednesday, 59-52.
“I thought they made us play a little quicker than we wanted to and that was a big factor tonight,” said Eastern head coach Mark Forner. “We got some good opportunities to get out and run, but (we) just didn’t capitalize on them enough. I’ve got to give credit to Brethren, they are a very well coached team.”
