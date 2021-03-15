Jack Shriver left a lasting imprint on Mason County Central in both boys and girls basketball, and he’s being remembered following his death Saturday at age 83.
“Jack was a Spartan legend here,” said MCC athletic director and current boys basketball coach Tim Genson. “He coached both boys and girls basketball for his 30 years here. He coached at some level of basketball well over 20 years.
“I think he was a good man who cared about kids.”
Shriver had his first head-coaching gig with Central in the 1969-70 school year with the boys program, and the stint lasted until the 1979-80 school year. Just a couple of years later, he took over the varsity girls basketball coaching job, starting in the fall of 1983 and lasting until 1994. He returned to the boys bench for two seasons, starting in 1988-89.
Joe Taranko knew very well about Shriver, and he was with his players. Taranko was his junior varsity girls coach when Shriver ran the girls program.
“Basketball, at that time, was not one of my strong sports,” Taranko recalled, “and I told him that. He said we could work together, and we did for years after that. I learned an awful lot from him. We had some good teams, excellent players.”
Taranko and Genson said that Shriver could be a bit gruff, and his tall, 6-foot, 7-inch frame helped with a bit of intimidation. But beyond that exterior, there was much more.
“After being with him, even with the girls basketball teams, they knew he was a big teddy bear,” Taranko said. “He just got along well with everybody. They understood what he meant when he would tell them things.”
Some of the coaching — never be short when you’re shooting, watch the line when shooting free throws, take the baseline away — stayed right with those players as they recalled instances of Shriver coaching via Facebook, Taranko said.
“They all remember. He obviously drilled it into them,” he said.
Shriver had a combined record between his boys and girls varsity teams of 262-281, and he coached three outstanding teams that went far in the MHSAA tournament. His 1972 boys team reached the Class C state quarterfinals before falling to St. Ignace. That team split the regular season series with eventual Class C state champion Shelby that season.
With the girls program, the Spartans got to the 1986 Class C state quarterfinals and the 1987 Class C state semifinals before bowing out.
Beyond those sports, he coached track, tennis and swimming, and his coaching career began at Muskegon High and Hudsonville High schools before his long career at Central.
Shriver is one of six coaches from Mason County to be inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, and he is the only one from Mason County Central.
Christy Christmas saw a different side of Shriver as she didn’t know him as a teacher or coach growing up at MCC. Rather, he oversaw her student-teaching as she earned her teaching degree.
“It was a lot of fun to do my student-teaching under him,” she said. “That’s always hard, to go back into a school system that you graduated from. He was beloved by a lot of people.”
Genson, too, didn’t play for Shriver, but grew to know him as his physical education teacher first and then as a colleague in the coaching ranks.
“Jack was a good guy; good guy to work with,” he said. “I always felt like he had a kind heart for kids.”
Taranko was much closer as the pair worked alongside each other not only with the girls basketball program but also in teaching.
“We had a lot of fun together,” he said. “We had times and we got together, and it was good. One thing I could say is that I had five kids go through Scottville, and Jack kept an eye out for them. That’s what people do.”
Taranko had breakfast with Shriver and Bruce Krieger last Friday, the day before he died. Taranko said they had a good time, and they were looking forward to getting together again this week. When he received a call about Shriver’s death, he was shocked.
Taranko gave his condolences to Jack’s wife, Nancy, and he noted their strong friendship.
“He was a great friend,” Taranko said, “and I’ll miss him. I won’t forget all the things he did.”