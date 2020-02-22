MUSKEGON — A 17-0 run by Ludington between the third and fourth quarter helped push them past Muskegon Heights on Friday night, picking up a much needed Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory on the road, topping the Tigers 55-45.
“Lots of credit to the Heights. They came out in a very aggressive and physical man defense that gave us some fits most of the night,” said Ludington head coach Thad Shank. “The difference for us tonight was Brayden Porter. He handled that pressure very well for four quarters and hit some big shots in the third when we needed them.”
