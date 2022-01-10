MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys basketball team shook free of Orchard View in the second half to score a 75-63 Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory Monday in Muskegon.
The two teams played back and forth in the first half. Ludington streaked out to a 53-47 lead by the end of the third quarter after trailing by four points at halftime. The Orioles capped it off 22 points in the fourth quarter, led by David Shillinger with nine points. He went 5-of-6 at the free throw line to seal the game.
"It was kind of a game of mismatches," said Ludington coach Thad Shank. "They play five out on the perimeter. They have three kids that can shoot the heck out of the ball. They were tough. They were a tough match-up, and we were a tough match-up with our size.
"We did a pretty good job of attacking their weakness. Matthew Westhouse and Levi Laman had their biggest games of the year," Shank said. "It was a tough match-up for (Orchard View) down low. We posted the ball up more (Monday) than we have in a very long, long time."
Shillinger led four Orioles (4-4, 3-0 Lakes 8) in double figures with 16 points, 12 of which were in the second half. Westhouse scored a career-high 14 points, eight coming in the third quarter. Laman added 14, and Peyton LaCombe scored 12.
"We've been led by David and Peyton in the scoring column, but to have that balance that we had (Monday), it's not always going to have that balance," Shank said. "The fact that we were able to attack somebody's weakness and execute in that manner is a good thing for this team in the long run."
Orchard View (2-3, 0-3 Lakes 8) was paced by Darius Williams with 27 points, but he had 13 of those in the first quarter and 18 by halftime. Keith McAlister had 10 points. The Cardinals had 12 3-pointers as a team.
Monday’s game was the 100th meeting between the two schools since 1970-71, and the Orioles own the series lead, 79-21.
Ludington returns to action Friday night when it hosts Muskegon Catholic.
LUDINGTON (75)
Anthes 1 0-0 3, Shillinger 5 5-6 16, Laman 5 4-5 14, A.Gilchrist 3 0-0 7, Eaton 3 1-1 9, LaCombe 6 0-0 12, Westhouse 6 2-4 14. Totals: 29 12-16 75.
ORCHARD VIEW (63)
Williams 9 5-7 27, Thomas 2 0-1 4, S.Oakes 3 0-1 9, McAlister 3 1-2 10, D.Oakes 2 3-4 8, Pimpleton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-15 63.
Ludington;20;11;22;22;—;75
Orchard View;21;14;12;16;—;63
3-point goals—Ludington (5): Anthes, Shillinger, A.Gilchrist, Eaton 2. Orchard View (12): Williams 4, S.Oakes 3, McAlister 3, D.Oakes 2. Total fouls—Ludington 19, Orchard View 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.