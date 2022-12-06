GRANT — For just the fourth time in a decade, the Ludington Orioles boys basketball crossed the 80-point threshold as they opened the 2022-23 season with a 87-74 victory Tuesday at Grant.

“This was two like-minded teams playing each other,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “We’ve been without Matthew Westhouse for the past four days, and we don’t have much height after that. They’re a good team. Both teams embraced a fast game.

“I think we both had some nerves in the first quarter. If we didn’t have that we would have been close to 100.”

Grant held a 11-10 lead after the first frame, but Ludington then began to take control with a 23-19 output in the second quarter for a 33-30 halftime lead.

The pace continued to be very quick for both schools. Ludington, though, earned an edge at the free throw line. The Orioles were 29-of-45 at the free throw line while the Tigers were 13-of-21.

“The thing that pleases me is that we picked up all 94 feet,” Shank said. “We did have 21 fouls, but that has a different impact. If you have a team that scores more free throws than the other team attempts, that means you’re putting up a lot of shots.

“We did a good job of spreading out and going to the rim.”

The last three times the Orioles scored more than 80 points was also early in the season. The Orioles scored 81 at Hawley Gymnasium on Dec. 10, 2021, against Western Michigan Christian.

Ludington scored 86 points in a victory on Dec. 22, 2016, against Oakridge — now a conference rival in the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division.

Before that was an 83-point performance against Newaygo at Hawley Gymnasium on Dec. 9, 2012.

Ludington had three players in double figures, led by David Shillinger’s 25 points, a career high. It was better than 23 points against Manistee last season.

The breakout performance was from Spencer Holmes. Holmes — who scored 24 points last season altogether — had 20. Levi Laman pitched in 11 points.

After playing one former conference for in the Tigers in a non-conference setting, Ludington welcomes a returning conference opponent to Hawley Gymnasium as Fremont visits. The two schools are newcomers to the WMC’s Lakes Division this year. Both schools have a longtime series that includes stints together in several conferences, most recently the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

LUDINGTON (87)

Anthes 2 2-3 6, Holmes 5 7-8 20, Laman 4 2-4 11, Shillinger 7 9-11 25, Hackert 0 2-4 2, Gilchrist 3 2-6 9, Jones 2 3-4 8, Ramirez 1 1-2 3, Benz 0 1-3 1, Forfinski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 29-45 87.

GRANT (74)

Whitney 6 1-2 16, Obenauf 5 1-2 12, Barnhart 2 3-5 8, Phillips 2 0-3 4, Rider 3 2-2 9, Cronk 1 0-0 2, Geers 2 2-2 8, Swanson 2 1-2 6, Woodard 3 3-3 9. Totals: 27 13-21 74.

Ludington;10;23;26;28;—;87

Grant;11;19;18;26;—;74

3-point goals—Ludington (8): Holmes 3, Laman, Shillinger 2, Gilchrist, Jones. Grant (7): Whitney 3, Obenauf, Barnhart, Rider, Swanson. Total fouls—Ludington 21, Grant 31. Fouled out—Ludington: Jones. Grant: Whitney, Cronk, Swanson.