MANISTEE — Ludington's boys basketball team raced to a 15-2 lead at Manistee on the way to a 57-28 Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory Friday in Manistee.
"We were up pretty big. They scored most of their points in the fourth quarter," Ludington coach Thad Shank said. "Everyday we're working on things."
Shank said what was a difference Friday from this past Tuesday's loss to Orchard View was the Orioles' defense.
"Tonight, we did a good job of making sure of keeping people in front of us. We did a much better job against Manistee, and we were able to get some offense off of our defense."
Levi Laman particularly stood out to Shank in the first half. Laman had five of his seven points in the first half and he had seven rebounds to lead the Orioles (1-1, 1-1 Lakes 8).
"Levi got a lot of second opportunities. He did a good job on the offensive glass," Shank said.
Dave Shillinger added nine points and five steals. Peyton LaCombe scored 10 points — all in the first half — to go with six rebounds.
Francesco Fluain led the Chippewas with (0-3, 0-2 Lakes 8) with eight points.
LUDINGTON (57)
Shillinger 3 2-3 9, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Laman 2 3-5 7, Barnett 3 0-0 6, Fessler 2 0-0 5, Eaton 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wincheski 0 0-2 0, LaCombe 4 1-2 10, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 3 1-6 7. Totals: 24 7-18 57.
MANISTEE (28)
Huber 0 0-2 0, G.Schlaff 2 0-0 4, D.Schlaff 1 0-0 3, Cudney 2 2-2 7, Rischel 1 0-0 2, Fluain 2 3-4 8, Mikula 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 5-8 28.
Ludington;15;17;16;9;—;57
Manistee;2;6;7;13;—;28
Three-point goals—Ludington (4): Shillinger, Fessler, LaCombe, Mesyar. Manistee (4): D.Schlaff, Cudney, Fluain, Mikula. Total fouls—Ludington 13, Manistee 17. Fouled out—Manistee: G.Schlaff.