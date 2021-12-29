FERNDALE — Ann Arbor Skyline soared to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and went on for a 58-42 victory against Ludington’s boys basketball team Wednesday afternoon at the Motor City Roundball Classic hosted at Ferndale High School.
“We struggled with keeping them off of the offensive glass,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “We did a good job early on because we knew they liked to penetrate and get to the rack, but the they got a lot of second and third chance opportunities.”
What also fed to the loss for the Orioles (2-3) was that they were unable to finish possession themselves, Shank said.
“We closed to within 11 points in the fourth quarter, but we were not able to get closer,” he said.
Ludington was paced by David Schillinger and Peyton LaCombe with 15 points apiece. LaCombe also had nine rebounds.
The Eagles (4-1) were led by Ben Stille with 16 points followed by Sam Koeling with 14 and Will Gardner with 10.
Ludington remains in Metro Detroit to play Detroit Cass Tech Thursday afternoon also at Ferndale High School.
LUDINGTON (42)
Anthes 0 2-2 2, Schillinger 6 4-5 15, Laman 1 0-2 2, A.Gilchrist 1 0-0 3, Eaton 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, LaCombe 6 3-4 15, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-15 42.
ANN ARBOR SKYLINE (58)
Koeling 6 1-2 14, Abdul-Aziz 1 0-0 2, Schetst 0 2-2 2, Williams 1 0-0 3, Stille 7 1-1 16, Harrison 1 2-2 4, Lynch 1 2-2 5, Mack 1 0-0 2, Gardner 4 2-2 10. Totals: 22 10-11 58.
Ludington;11;8;7;16;—;42
AA Skyline;22;10;14;12;—;58
3-point goals—Ludington (2): Schillinger, A.Gilchrist. Ann Arbor Skyline (4): Koeling, Williams, Stille, Lynch. Total fouls—Ludington 9, Ann Arbor Skyline 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.