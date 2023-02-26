Ludington’s boys basketball team drew host Big Rapids in a packed MHSAA Division 2 district to be hosted by the Cardinals, the organization released Sunday.
The Orioles (18-2) will play Big Rapids (17-2) in a district quarterfinal game scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 6. The winner will play Hart (20-0). The other side of the bracket features Remus Chippewa Hills (10-9) against Reed City (11-9) in a quarterfinal with the winner taking on Cadillac (16-4) in the semifinals. The championship game is at 7 p.m., Friday, March 10. The winner of the district will play the winner of the West Branch Ogemaw Heights district at a regional semifinal game at Clare.
In Division 3 at a district hosted by Mason County Central, the Spartans (14-6) are in the 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 semifinal and await the winner of the quarterfinal game between Shelby (9-11) and Manistee (5-15). The other semifinal pits White Cloud (11-8) and Hesperia (4-14). The title game is at 7 p.m., Friday, March 10.
The winner of the district will play the winner of the Houghton Lake district at a regional hosted by Lake City.
Mason County Eastern’s boys are joined by Pentwater at the Division 4 district hosted by Baldwin. The Cardinals (6-13) play Walkerville (2-18) in a district quarterfinal at 7 p.m., Monday, March 6, with the winner to take on Baldwin (19-1) in the semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8. Pentwater (9-11) and Big Rapids Crossroads (0-20) meet each other in the 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, semifinal. The championship game is at 7 p.m., Friday, March 10.
The winner of the district will travel to Fowler to play the winner of the Martin district.
Manistee Catholic (8-12) travels to the Bear Lake district, and the Sabers open tournament play in the district quarterfinal with a game against Brethren (10-9) at 7 p.m., Monday, March 6. The winner will play Frankfort (12-7) in the semifinals at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8. Bear Lake (8-13) and Onekama (11-9) are in the other semifinal, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8. The championship game is at 7 p.m., Friday, March 10.
The winner of the district will travel to Traverse City West to play the Ellsworth district winner.