With just one day of contact practice under their belt, the Ludington Orioles hosted the Orchard View Cardinals in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference battle.
The Cardinals came into Hawley Gymnasium Tuesday night and knocked off the Orioles, 54-46, to open the season.
Ludington head coach Thad Shank credited the Cardinals’ defense after the loss.
“They’re long and athletic. There’s no way to replicate what they do in one day of five-on-five practice,” Shank said. “I knew it was going to be a tough matchup for us tonight in that respect.”
The Orioles (0-1, 0-1 Lakes 8) came out of the gates to grab an early 5-2 lead, but the Cardinals trapping zone defense caused some havoc that rewarded them with transition buckets in the first quarter.
Led by Associated Press All-State guard Ke’Ontae Barnes, the Cardinals closed the quarter on an 11-4 run to claim a 13-7 lead after one quarter of play.
Orchard View kept speeding things up on Ludington in the Oriole half court offense which led to some wayward passes.
Both teams traded buckets for a majority of the quarter with the Orioles coming within five points of the Cardinals, but a late three and layup from OV to end the quarter with the Cardinals owning a 32-23 advantage at the half.
After a three from the Cardinals’ JJ Tunstull to increase the OV lead to 12 to start the half, two threes from freshman David Shillinger and a pair of free throws from Kyle Barnett cut the OV lead to six.
With the Cardinals racking up fouls, the Orioles were sent to the line five times in the quarter. They were unable to cash in, however, knocking down just three attempts and missing the front end of three one-and-one opportunities.
This kept the door open for the Cardinals as they closed the quarter with the last four points to take a 12-point lead into the fourth.
Orchard View stretched its lead out to 14 points early in the fourth, but the Orioles were able to climb back and get it to a single digit deficit with less than four minutes to play.
The Orioles’ defense stayed strong and allowed just two baskets in the final three minutes.
A late run cut the Cardinals’ lead to six, but it wasn’t enough as a last second layup from Barnes sealed the game with a 54-46 win.
Peyton LaCombe led the Orioles with 14 points while Shillinger posted 13 points. Barnett chipped in with eight.
Ludington will head to Manistee Friday night to take on the Chippewas in a Lakes 8 matchup.
ORCHARD VIEW (54)
Barnes 8 1-2 17, Williams 3 0-0 6, Daniels 3 0-0 6, Tunstall 3 0-0 9, Spight 1 0-0 2, Brewer III 4 4-6 14. Totals: 22 5-8 54.
LUDINGTON (46)
Shillinger 4 1-3 12, Patterson 1 0-0 3, Laman 1 0-2 2, Barnett 2 3-4 8, Fessler 1 0-0 3, Eaton 0 0-1 0, Wincheski 0 0-3 0, LaCombe 6 1-3 14. Totals: 16 6-15 46.
Orchard View;13;19;12;10;—;54
Ludington;7;16;9;14;—;46
3-point goals—Orchard View (5): Tunstall 3, Brewer III 2. Ludington (8): Shillinger 3, Patterson, Barnett, Fessler, LaCombe, Mesyar. Total fouls— Orchard View 19, Ludington 10. JV Score—Ludington 54, Orchard View 20. Ludington scorers—N.Gilchrist 10, Holmes 9, A.Gilchrist 7, Anthes 6, Harvey 6, Ramierez 5, Wendt 4, Stidham 3.