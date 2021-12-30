FERNDALE — Ludington’s boys basketball team suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of Detroit Cass Tech Thursday afternoon at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School, 74-29.
“We got the opportunity to play one of the better teams in the state,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “Playing in games like these allow us to see our wearknesses. They magnify them. We got to see where we need to work.”
The Technicians (4-0) jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and ahead, 47-13, at halftime. Shank said he was happy with the play of Dylan Eaton, who scored seven points.
“Dylan Eaton really sparked us in the third quarter. He had a couple of 3s, and scored all of his seven points in the third quarter,” Shank said. “We got some decent shots in spots, but it was not enough to really stay in it. But we got some decent looks at the basket.”
The Orioles (2-4) were led by Peyton LaCombe with 12 points.
Cass Tech was paced by Darius Acuff with 19 points.
Ludington returns to play Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, when it hosts Fremont at Hawley Gymnasium.
LUDINGTON (29)
Schillinger 2 1-2 6, Holmes 0 0-2 0, Laman 1 0-0 2, Eaton 2 1-3 7, LaCombe 5 1-1 12, Westhouse 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-8 29.
DETROIT CASS TECH (74)
Broughton 3 1-3 8, Cooper 1 2-2 4, Wright 4 1-1 11, Acuff 8 1-1 19, Hairston 1 3-3 5, Walker 2 0-0 4, Stigler 0 3-6 3, Bowens 3 1-2 7, Madison 2 1-2 6, Brooks 1 2-4 4. Totals: 25 15-24 74.
Ludington 6 7 13 3 — 29
Cass Tech 22 25 19 6 — 74
3-point goals—Ludington (4): Schillinger, Eaton, LaCombe. Detroit Cass Tech (7): Broughton, Wright 3, Acuff 2, Madison. Total fouls—Ludington 17, Detroit Cass Tech 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.