Ludington won a share of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title, knocking off one of the schools that also wanted a piece of the prize, with a 49-39 victory against Orchard View Friday at Hawley Gymnasium.
The Orioles earned a share of the title with Western Michigan Christian. The Warriors defeated Manistee in Manistee for the tie. For Ludington coach Thad Shank, he was thrilled with the end result against a tough Cardinals opponent.
