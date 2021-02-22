COOPERSVILLE — Coopersville's boys basketball team pulled away in the secod half of Saturday's non-conference game to hand Ludington a 71-45 defeat.
The Orioles trailed by eight points at halftime, 31-23, but a pair of 20-point quarters by the Broncos allowed Coopersville to take the victory.
"It was pretty close going into about the middle of the third quarter," said Ludington coach Thad Shank. "They're as good as a team that I've seen in transition. We had a hard time getting back and getting our defense set. It led to them getting some open lay-ups and open three-pointers."
Ludington was led by Peyton LaCombe with 18 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. David Shillinger added seven points and three assists.
LUDINGTON (45)
Shillinger 3 1-2 7, Laman 2 1-2 5, Barnett 1 0-0 3, Eaton 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Gunsell 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 6 6-9 18, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 9-15 45.
COOPERSVILLE (71)
Stewart 5 6-7 18, Castenholz 7 0-0 17, Stanford 2 3-4 7, Currie 1 0-0 2, Cody 7 0-2 17, Moore 3 0-0 6, Devries 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 9-13 71.
Ludington;12;11;7;15;—;45
Coopersville;17;14;20;20;—;71
Three-point goals—Ludington (2): Barnett, Mesyar. Coopersville (8): Stewart 2, Castenholz 3, Cody 3. Team fouls—Ludington 14, Coopersville 17. Fouled out—none.