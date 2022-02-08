TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s boys basketball team saw Traverse City West pour in 27 points in the third quarter as the Titans scored a 71-50 victory against the Orioles in non-conference play Tuesday in Traverse City.
“Traverse City West is a physical half-court defensive team. They made it tough for us to score early on. We jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, but then they bottled things up in the second half,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.
“We’ve been a team that’s played in spurts this year. We have to find a way to play more consistently over a stretch of a game,” he continued. “We just had a heck of a time getting any stops at all in the third quarter.
“We played a great early fourth quarter. We closed the score to 54-44 with four and a half minutes left. We played the first four or five minutes of the game well. We couldn’t just put together a full game.”
Ludington (8-6) trailed the Titans (7-8) 25-18 at halftime, but it was the third quarter that proved to be the difference. West scored 27 third quarter points while the Orioles netted 15.
Ludington’s David Shillinger led his team in scoring with 15 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Peyton LaCombe was limited to seven points — all of which were in the third quarter.
“They just made it hard to score and finish. We got the ball to spots we wanted, but we couldn’t finish tonight,” Shank said.
The atmosphere, too, at West was one that Shank said the Orioles can learn from.
“(It was a) great high school atmosphere. The MHSAA was there to check out their fans,” Shank said, referring to West’s student section as a finalist in the organization’s Battle of the Fans contest. “It was loud and it was a zoo. It was a good tournament atmosphere for what’s to come.”
West picked up its second victory in the seven-game series that started in the 2003-04 school year.
Ludington returns to Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Friday when the Orioles travel to Orchard View to play the Cardinals.
LUDINGTON (50)
Anthes 0 0-1 0, Shillinger 5 3-5 15, Laman 2 0-0 4, Hackert 1 0-0 2, A.Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Eaton 3 0-0 7, Millspaugh 1 0-0 3, LaCombe 2 2-2 7, Harvey 0 0-2 0, Westhouse 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 2-3 8. Totals: 19 7-13 50.
TRAVERSE CITY WEST (71)
O’Conner 8 2-3 18, Habers 4 0-0 10, Robertson 3 0-0 8, Fenchetti 0 0-1 0, Hirshenberger 6 0-0 13, Gaston 6 1-1 13, Redmond 1 0-0 3, Schollert 1 0-0 2, Gillespie 1 2-2 4. Totals: 30 5-7 71.
Ludington 10 8 15 17 — 50
TC West 12 13 27 19 — 71
3-point goals—Ludington (5): Shillinger 2, Eaton, Millspaugh, LaCombe. Traverse City West (6): Cabers 2, Robertson 2, Hirshenberger, Redmond. Total fouls—Ludington 13, Traverse City West 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.