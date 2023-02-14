MONTAGUE — Ludington’s boys basketball team had a commanding lead at halftime, and it only grew from there for a 90-48 West Michigan Lakes victory Tuesday night at Montague.

The Orioles (16-1, 9-0 WMC Lakes) scored 30 points in the second quarter, led by David Shillinger’s 17 points in the frame to break open a 15-13 lead after the first. Ludington had a 45-27 lead at halftime.

“We were able to create a lot of offense from our defense tonight,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “We turned Montague over 19 times in the first half. We were able to make the game a track meet like we wanted to. We’re very comfortable playing in those type of the games.”

As a team, Ludington sank 12 3-pointers with seven different players connecting. Levi Laman sank three of those triples.

“When we’re making the perimeter shot, we stretch the defense so much,” Shank said.

It only got worse for the Wildcats (9-8, 5-4 WMC Lakes) in the second half as Ludington outscored their hosts, 45-21, to win going away.

Shillinger finished with 29 points to lead Ludington and he was followed by Matthew Westhouse with 11 points and Laman with 10 points. In all, 11 Orioles scored in the game.

“I’m just pleased with our energy level with our basketball team,” Shank said. “We’ve been preaching playing with high energy. I thought the guys played with a high level the whole evening. It’s something we have to do the way that we play.”

Ludington won its 23rd straight consecutive game in conference games reaching back to its days in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. The victory also gave Ludington a season sweep against Montague, as the series between the two schools got underway this year.

Ludington hosts Whitehall Friday night in another WMC Lakes contest at Hawley Gymnasium. With the Vikings one game behind and three games to play in the league race, a victory will give Ludington a share of the league championship.

“It should be a really fun contest. Whitehall is playing a high level of basketball right now,” Shank said. “They’re long and athletic and they’ve been shooting the ball well lately. They’re a tough matchup. Theyr’e tough and intense.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a lot of people in Hawley Gymnasium.”

LUDINGTON (90)

Anthes 2 0-0 5, Killips 2 1-1 5, Holmes 3 1-1 9, Laman 3 1-2 10, Shillinger 11 5-6 29, C.Hackert 2 0-1 4, Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Jones 3 0-0 8, Benz 0 1-2 1, Forfinski 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 5 1-1 11, L.Hackert 0 0-2 0. Totals: 34 10-16 90.

MONTAGUE (48)

Osborne 2 0-1 5, Williams 1 0-0 3, C.Johnson 2 4-4 8, Olson 0 1-2 1, Raeth 5 3-4 17, Heiss 2 2-2 6, Atchison 1 2-2 4, K.Johnson 0 0-1 0, Brassfield 1 2-2- 4. Totals: 14 14-18 48.

Ludington;15;30;24;21;—;90

Montague;13;14;8;13;—;48

3-point goals—Ludington (12): Anthes, Laman 3, Holmes 2, Shillinger 2, Gilchrist, Jones 2, Forfinski. Montague (6): Osborne, Williams, Raeth 4. Total fouls—Ludington 22, Montague 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.