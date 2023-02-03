FREMONT — Ludington’s boys basketball team opened up the second half of the West Michigan Lakes season with a 64-48 victory on the road in Fremont.

The Orioles (14-1, 7-0 WMC Lakes) regrouped from Monday’s loss to Cadillac by getting a big third quarter against the Packers (8-5, 3-4 WMC Lakes). Ludington outscored their hosts, 23-10.

“We were on the verge of gaining control all night, but Fremont made some shots. We were pleased with the energy and effort we played with tonight,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “We were extremely energetic out there.”

David Shillinger and Matthew Westhouse combined for 21 of the Orioles’ 23 third quarter points to pull away. Shank, though, was thankful for the effort of players that didn’t have big scoring nights, too.

“We had great contributions from all over, guys like Joe Bentz, (Trey) Forfinski, Daniel Ramirez (and Chase) Hackert did not score the ball, but they gave us great defensive energy.”

Shillinger finished with a team-high 28 points followed by Westhouse and Spencer Holmes with 12 points apiece.

Starting the second round of the conference season in the fashion the Orioles did was good, too.

“Going on the road and beating a Fremont team won four… in a row, that’s good,” Shank said. “Fremont is a younger team that is starting to play better basketball. Going into their place and playing that way was good. We have to win conference games on the road to have a chance to win the conference.”

Shank was also thankful the Orioles were playing on Friday night, something didn’t do for roughly a month.

Ludington earned the regular season sweep of Fremont with the victory, too, and the Orioles have won three straight in the series that began in 1910-11. The Orioles won for the 68th time in 113 meetings all-time.

Ludington on Thursday, Feb. 9, when it hosts Oakridge in a another league contest.

LUDINGTON (64)

Anthes 1 0-0 3, Holmes 5 0-0 12, Laman 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 11 4-5 28, Hackert 1 0-0 3, Gilchrist 2 0-1 4, Westhouse 5 2-4 12. Totals: 26 6-10 64.

FREMONT (48)

Snyder 1 0-0 2, Powell 0 2-2 2, DeBlake 1 0-0 3, Miller 5 1-2 14, Mellema 2 0-1 4, Richards 1 2-4 4, J.McDonald 4 4-7 12, Vincent 0 1-2 1, Steges 2 2-3 6. Totals: 16 12-21 48.

Ludington 17 16 23 8 — 64

Fremont 15 10 10 13 — 48

3-point goals—Ludington (6): Anthes, Holmes, Shillinger 2, Hackert. Fremont (4): DeBlake, Miller 3. Total fouls—Ludington 18, Fremont 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.