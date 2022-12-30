GRAND HAVEN — Ludington’s boys basketball team scored a hard fought, come-from-behind victory against Spring Lake during the Lakeshore Cup Tournament Friday afternoon in Grand Haven, 64-61.

The Orioles (7-0) trailed at halftime, 39-32, and made their comeback in the second half. The result was the closest game Ludington has played yet this season.

“We haven’t played in a lot of close games,” Ludington coach Thad Shank said. “The resilience showed when there was a little bit of adversity, we can come through. Our big gun didn’t shoot the ball well tonight and we had other kids step up. Gage (Jones) had 15 points through first three quarters. Kol’s (Anthes) couple 3-point shots, those contributions are huge.

“We’re becoming a team that’s pretty hard to gaurd,” Shank said. “If teams focus on certain players we have other guys that are going to hurt you.”

Shank said the Orioles were behind by as much as 12 points to the Lakers. He credited his counterpart, longtime Lakers coach Bill Core, with guiding his team with weathering the Ludington pressure defense.

Jones scored five of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter for Ludington with Daniel Ramirez put in three of his five points off of the bench in the same frame. Ramirez’s impact came after to the rotation following a family vacation, Shank said.

“We kind of found a way for him in rotation on Friday,” Shank said. “Like we’ve said, no. 3 through 13, there’s not a whole lot of difference in our team. Each and every night, they give us great minutes and step up in different situations. If you’re going to play the way we do, it’s a pretty important aspect of what we’re doing.”

In the fourth quarter, Ludington’s David Shillinger had five of his nine points to rally past the Lakers (3-2). Spencer Holmes also hit on two of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He finished with 12 points.

Ludington went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth to help seal the victory, too.

“We’ve hadn’t been consistent at the free throw line this year,” Shank said. “It was nice in the fourth quarter when the free throws when really they matter. We shot pretty well in the fourth quarter.”

Ludington returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Reed City in a non-conference game in Hawley Gymnasium.

SPRING LAKE (61)

Morrison 4 2-2 12, Schlepp 4 3-6 13, Dephouse 5 0-3 11, Stahl 7 2-3 16, Grimmer 1 0-0 3, Burt 2 1-1 5. Totals: 23 8-15 61.

LUDINGTON (64)

Anthes 2 0-0 6, Holmes 4 0-0 12, Lamn 1 2-2 4, Shillinger 1 7-8 9, Gilchrist 2 0-0 5, Jones 6 0-0 15, Ramirez 2 1-2 5, Benz 1 0-2 2, Westhouse 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 10-14 64.

Spring Lake;22;17;13;9;—;61

Ludington;17;15;19;13;—;64

3-point goals—Ludington (10): Anthes 2, Holmes 4, Gilchrist, Jones 3. Total fouls—Ludington 16. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.