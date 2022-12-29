GRAND HAVEN — Ludington’s boys basketball team raced past another foe Thursday afternoon, this time Muskegon Heights at the Lake Michigan Cup in Grand Haven, 91-49.

Ludington coach Thad Shank said the Orioles did a good job spacing the floor and sharing the basketball during the game.

The Orioles (6-0) were led by David Shillinger with 23 points followed by Spencer Holmes with 21 points and Mathew Westhouse with 16 points.

Shank said Westhouse proved to be a match-up nightmare for the Tigers (0-2).

“Matthew Westhouse had a significant size advantage. His first half was pretty big as well,” Shank said.

Holmes hit for four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, and that helped Ludington, too.

Shank said Muskegon Heights was athletic and provided a challenge, but the size of the school — an enrollment shrinking by more than half — factors into the ability for the Tigers to field teams similar to those in the past.

Ludington plays Spring Lake today in the second game of the two-day showcase. Shank said the Lakers provide another test with a well-coached, disciplined team. He anticipated the Lakers attempting to slow the tempo of the game down.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (49)

Vance 5 0-0 15, White 1 0-0 2, Mathews 8 3-3 21, D.Moore 1 0-0 2, J.Moore 3 2-4 8, Goliday 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 5-7 49.

LUDINGTON (91)

Anthes 2 0-0 4, Killips 0 0-1 0, Holmes 8 1-1 21, Laman 0 2-4 2, Shillinger 8 5-6 23, Hackert 0 0-2 0, Gilchrist 4 1-2 9, Jones 1 0-0 3, Benz 1 0-0 2, Forfinski 2 2-2 7, Millspaugh 2 0-0 4, Westhouse 7 2-4 16. Totals: 35 13-19 91.

Muskegon Hts;17;12;17;9;—;49

Ludington;32;20;22;17;—;91

3-point goals—Muskegon Heights (4): Vance 2, Mathews 2. Ludington (8): Holmes 4, Shillinger 2, Jones, Forfinski. Total fouls—Muskegon Heights 17, Ludington 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.