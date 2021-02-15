Ludington’s boys basketball team put the clamps down on Mason County Central early to take a 62-32 non-confererence contest Monday at Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.
After the Spartans spent the first minute-plus of the first quarter running their offense but going away with nothing, the Orioles pushed up their full-court defense, creating turnovers and scoring on the other end to take a huge 8-0 lead before Central got on the board.
“I think early on, for most all teams, there’s not much precision or continuity on the offensive end in the half-court offense because they haven’t been in that situation in 11 months,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “If you can get out on transition and get easy buckets from your defense, I think that’s how teams are successful right now in this scenario.”
“This reminded me a lot of Jesse Deering’s freshman year when we came over here. That was way back in ‘94, ‘95-type time,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We got our doors blown off because we aren’t ready for this kind of speed yet. We’re not ready for this kind of movement. I would hope tonight’s game would allow us to compete and perform better (Tuesday).”
From there, Ludington grew its lead to 19-4 by the end of the first quarter as seven different players scored. Ludington’s Peyton LaCombe showed why he is a top player in the area with eight points in the second quarter, most of which early on as the lead ballooned for the Orioles.
The Orioles pulled back from their full-court defense in the second half, and the scoring proved to be a little more even. The Spartans were out-scored by the Orioles in the final two quarters, 23-21.
“I was happy with the way we keep playing well in the second half,” Genson said. “We’re very youthful, we’re very young. We’re not super strong. We’re led by our sophomores. I think Nick (Trivisonno) and Jack Vanderhaag on the inside are doing, they were clearly physically mis-matched on the inside and they were doing the yeoman’s job of working their butts off.”
Shank said he was working around with his lineup in the second half as well as various half-court sets with such a wide margin already in hand.
“We need to be able to, when the game becomes a half-court game, be able to function together in the half-court setting,” Shank said. “So, tonight, in the second half, it was an opportunity to work on that a little bit. That’s what we did.”
Genson said there were some things the team could pull out of it for the season ahead, perhaps as soon as tonight when the Spartans host Shelby.
“The whole understanding is that the game feels super-fast,” Genson said. “Then, I love it when a kid comes up to me and says, ‘Man, the floor seems slow to me tonight.’ That means you’re seeing the game, and we’re not even close to that, yet.”
Ludington gets three days off before the first of potentially two back-to-back games on consecutive nights. The Orioles travel to Orchard View for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest on Friday night. Shank said the district is looking to finalize a non-conference game for Saturday against Coopersville.
The Orioles were led by David Shillinger with 17 points while LaCombe had 13 points. The Spartans were led by Will Chye with 17 points while Trivisonno had seven rebounds and six points.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington defeated Mason County Central, 57-37. The Orioles were led by Nathan Gilchrist with 12 points. The Spartans were led by Braylin Thruow with 12 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (32)
Chye 7 1-2 17, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Perrone 1 2-4 4, Trivisonno 1 4-7 6, Vanderhaag 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 7-15 32.
LUDINGTON (62)
Shillinger 6 3-3 17, Patterson 3 0-0 6, Laman 3 0-0 6, Barnett 2 0-2 4, Wincheski 1 3-5 5, LaCombe 6 1-3 13, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 7-13 62.
MC Central;4;5;8;13;—;32
Ludington;19;20;12;11;—;62
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Chye 2, Johnson. Ludington (3): Shillinger 2, Mesyar. Total fouls—Mason County Central 14, Ludington 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Ludington: LaCombe. Mason County Central: Bench. JV game—Ludington 57, Mason County Central 37. Ludington scoring—Anthes 6, Jones 5, Stidham 9, Wendt 3, Hackert 6, A.Gilchirst 5, N.Gilchrist 12, Millspaugh 3, Havery 3. Mason County Central scoring—B.Thurow 12, Smith 3, T.Thurow 8, Cole 9, Sterley 2, Myer 2..