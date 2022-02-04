MANISTEE — Ludington’s boys basketball team sputtered out of the gate against Manistee, and actually trailed for a bit. But, then the game turned and the Orioles cruised to a 76-39 victory Friday night on the road in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
The Chippewas (1-12, 1-5 Lakes 8) bounded into a 3-2 lead with a 3-point shot. Manistee tied it twice, 6-6 and 10-10, before the Orioles started to pull away.
“I thought we came out a little bit early maybe shooting the shot Manistee gave us, and not really the one we wanted,” Ludington coach Thad Shank said. “We were almost over-aggressive. We like to play an aggressive style, (and) we like to come after you.
“But, you can’t reach and trap on every pass, and we did a little bit of that early on. But, as time went on, we shared the ball a heck of a lot better, our defense got us a lot of opportunities to get out in transition like we like to play. That momentum was a fun thing to watch.”
After the game was tied, 10-10, on an inside move by Manistee’s Vinny Fett, the Orioles (8-5, 7-1 Lakes 8) took off, going on a 10-2 run to close the first quarter and take a 20-12 lead.
Peyton LaCombe, the Orioles’ 6-foot-6 senior center, threw down a two-handed dunk during that stretch. He would have another in the second half and finished with 28 points to lead all scorers in the game.
Manistee kept it close early in the second quarter, trailing by 10 points, 23-13, by Jeff Huber, and then again at 25-15 on a bucket by Ethan Edmondson.
But that’s when the Orioles finally gained total control, exploding for a 17-0 run that sent them into a 42-15 lead with just more than a minute left in the half. Ludington went into the locker room with a 45-18 cushion. It was 68-23 after three.
“We are blessed with depth, and I can reach to my bench and play different ways,” said Shank. “It’s a good position for a coach to be in, to be able to have the depth that we have and do things in different manners depending on who your opponent is.
“The thing that was big to me tonight was our offensive rebounding. We really hammered the offensive glass. Rebounding wins championships, and that’s something we haven’t done great necessarily all year long, so that was a good sign for us.”
Also scoring in double figures for the Orioles was David Shillinger, who knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets and finished with 14 points. Matthew Westhouse added eight while Aiden Gilchrist chipped in with six.
“I give the kids a lot of credit,” Manistee head coach Dan Gustad said. “They could have easily thrown in the towel, and they didn’t.
“They played hard, and they gave everything they had. I’m proud of these young men and proud of how hard they played tonight.”
Kaden Kott scored 14 points to lead the Chippewas, Jacob Sharp added 13, Edmondson six and Fett four.
The Orioles won for the 166th time against the Chippewas and it was the 20th consecutive victory for Ludington against Manistee in the 237th meeting since 1910-11.
Ludington is scheduled to play at Traverse City West on Tuesday, while the Chippewas are at home against Whitehall the same night — both in non-conference play.
LUDINGTON (76)
Anthes 2 0-0 4, Shillinger 3 5-7 13, Laman 1 2-6 4, Hackert 1 0-0 2, Gilchrist 2 2-2 6, Eaton 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Millspaugh 0 2-2 2, LaCombe 7 13-17 28, Westhouse 4 0-0 8, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals: 23 25-36 76.
MANISTEE (39)
Edmondson 2 2-3 6, Sharp 6 0-0 13, Protasiewicz 1 0-0 2, Kott 5 1-2 14, Mikula 1 2-2 4. Totals: 15 5-7 39.
Ludington;20;25;23;8;—;76
Manistee;12;6;7;14;—;39
3-point goals—Ludington (4): Shillinger 2, Eaton, LaCombe. Manistee (4): Sharp, Kott 3. Total fouls—Ludington 17, Manistee 24. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.