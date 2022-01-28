MUSKEGON — Ludington’s boys basketball team was able to create some cushion in the second quarter against Western Michigan Christian and led to a 83-66 Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory for the Orioles Friday in Muskegon.
The Warriors owned a two-point lead after the first quarter, but Ludington went on a tear in the second quarter. The Orioles outscored their hosts, 21-7, to take a 39-27 lead at halftime.
“I think we started to wear them down a little bit in the second and third quarters,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “(Owen Vernado) is a heck of a player, and we thought he would get his points. We wanted to make the game really chaotic. We think if we can play at a really fast pace, it goes into our favor.”
Ludington had four players score in double figures and 10 players scored in the game overall.
“We shared the ball really well as a team,” Shank said.
The Orioles (7-5, 6-0 Lakes 8) were led by Peyton LaCombe with 25 points followed by David Shillinger with 18 points. Dylan Eaton and Gage Jones had 10 points apiece.
“We brought up Gage Jones to the varsity around Christmas break, and as he has been getting acclimated to varsity, he’s been doing really well,” Shank said. “Dylan Eaton has shot the ball really well recently, and that’s only forcing defenses to stretch themselves out and allows our players to dribble to the basket.”
Vernado of the Warriors (2-6, 2-3 Lakes 8) led all scorers with 37 points.
Ludington swept the season series, and it improved to 12-10 all-time against Western Michigan Christian.
Ludington returns to action next Friday when it travels to Manistee for the back end of a girls-boys doubleheader.
LUDINGTON (83)
Anthes 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 3 12-12 18, S.Holmes 1 0-0 2, Laman 2 1-1 5, A.Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Eaton 4 0-0 10, Millspaugh 0 1-2 1, LaCombe 12 0-0 25, Westhouse 4 0-0 8, Jones 4 0-0 10. Totals: 32 14-15 83.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (66)
Varnado 11 13-14 37, Childers 1 0-0 2, Morehead 1 0-0 2, Liggett 5 0-0 11, Malek 0 1-2 1, Olson 5 0-0 13. Totals: 23 14-16 66.
Ludington 18 21 19 23 — 83
WMC 20 7 13 26 — 66
3-point goals—Ludington (5): Eaton 2, LaCombe, Jones 2. Western Michigan Christian (6): Varnado 2, Liggett, Olson 3. Total fouls—Ludington 18, Western Michigan Christian 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Ludington: Laman.