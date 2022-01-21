MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — Ludington’s boys basketball team is in the driver’s seat of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference race after clinging to a 64-61 victory Friday at Muskegon Heights.
The Orioles (6-4, 5-0 Lakes 8) owned 37-23 lead at halftime against the Tigers (5-3, 3-1 Lakes 8), but Muskegon Heights started to work their way back against Ludington in the second half.
“I think we played as we could against them in the first two-and-a-half quarters,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “In the third quarter, we had a 16- to 18-point lead at one point. Heights did a good job of getting some points on offense off of their defense, and that’s what led to their comeback.”
What also assisted the Tigers was foul trouble to Peyton LaCombe.
“Peyton was called for two quick fouls with seven minutes to go,” Shank said. “We had a lot of kids that came up and stepped up without LaCombe on the floor and the senior leadership he has on the floor.”
The Orioles had four players in double figures scoring, including two with double-doubles. LaCombe had 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, and Matthew Westhouse had 10 points and 10 rebounds. David Shillinger led Ludington 18 points, and Aidan Gilchrist added 10 points.
“Aidan Gilchrist played his best game of the year,” Shank said.
Jacari Edwards led the Tigers with 18 points folllowed by William Davis with 17 and Dante Moore with 12.
The Orioles won for the 25th time in 74 meetings, but the series dates back 100 years ago to the 1921-22 season.
Ludington returns home for a non-conference game Tuesday when it hosts another longtime, ancient rival in the Cadillac Vikings.
LUDINGTON (64)
LaCombe 4 3-5 12, Anthes 1 0-0 2, Shillinger 8 2-6 18, Holmes 1 2-2 5, Laman 2 3-5 7, A.Gilchrist 5 0-2 10, Westhouse 4 2-2 10. Totals: 25 12-22 64.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (61)
Davis 1 1-3 3, D.Moore 5 2-3 12, Matthews 1 2-2 5, Edwards 8 0-0 18, Tarrell 1 0-1 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, J.Moore 1 0-0 2, W.Davis 7 3-6 17. Totals: 25 8-15 61.
Ludington 17 20 15 12 — 64
Muskegon Hts 13 10 22 16 — 61
3-point goals—Ludington (2): LaCombe, Holmes. Muskegon Heights (3): Matthews, Edwards 2. Total fouls—Ludington 18, Muskegon Heights 20. Fouled out—Ludington: LaCombe. Muskegon Heights: D.Moore.