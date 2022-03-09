MANISTEE — Big Rapids showed the triangle-and-two as well as the box-and-one look on defense early in Wednesday night’s MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal game.
It had the Ludington boys basketball stumped for awhile, but the Orioles’ defense kept the Cardinals from going on any big offensive runs and the Orioles finally took flight in the second half, pulling away for a 54-43 victory to extend its winning streak to three straight.
“That’s an 18-2 basketball team, too,” Ludington coach Thad Shank said of Big Rapids. “You play 18-2 teams in districts, it’s going to be tough.
“Coach Ingles from Big Rapids has always done a phenomenal job with his kids. They showed us the triangle-and-two and the box-and-one look, and it made us a little bit tentative in the first half, which is only natural, I think, when you haven’t experienced it before.
“The second half, we got a little bit more comfortable, and we kind of played our game. We got a lot of great looks in it, and they got out of it.”
But again it came down to the Ludington’s defense and its ability to get some takeaways, with sophomore guard David Shillinger the sparkplug out front. It helped to keep the Cardinals (18-3) from capitalizing on their own defensive prowess.
“I was really excited about our defense tonight,” Shank added. “That’s a hard time for us to guard, just like we’re kind of hard for them to guard.
“They’ve got the dominant penetrator and the (Demarcus) Lee kid in the middle, and three shooters spaced around him. I thought, for playing them the first time in six or seven years, we played all half-court man-to-man defense without switching anything up, and I thought we did a pretty darn good job of it overall.”
Neither team could get their offense on track through most of the first quarter, with the Cardinals stepping out to a 4-1 lead with 3:34 left in the period.
But, the Orioles managed to outscore the Cardinals, 5-1, over the remaining time, with Peyton LaCombe putting back an offensive rebound as Ludington finished the period with a 6-5 edge.
Matthew Westhouse muscled inside and scored on a two-handed push shot that culminated a 7-2 run for the Orioles (14-8) that lifted them into a 13-7 lead with 4:34 remaining in the half.
Shillinger swooped down the lane for a layup that gave Ludington a 15-10 lead.
But, the Cardinals would not go away. Karlito McKinney buried a 3-point bomb to tie the game, 17-17. LaCombe, playing on a bad ankle injured in the first period, got inside for a hoop to give Ludington a 19-17 edge at the half.
The Orioles came out on fire in the second half, going on a 10-0 run to start the third period, Levi Laman hitting back-to-back shots as Ludington bolted out to a 12-point lead, 29-17, with 3:22 left. Ludington took a 36-24 lead after three.
Big Rapids made a run at the Orioles in the fourth quarter, but in the end emerged with only a 19-18 edge, and that was not nearly enough.
Defense was the key. Especially Shillinger’s work on Lee.
“Tonight he was in charge with the Lee kid, and he did a pretty darn good job controlling his penetration all night,” Shank said. “Big Rapids loves to penetrate and kick to their shooters, and we weren’t providing much help for Dave because we were sitting on shooters a little bit.
“Levi Laman played one the better games of his career. When we were passive on the offensive end, he looked to be aggressive and got us some key buckets.”
Shillinger paced the Ludington offensive attack with 20 points, followed by Laman with 13 and LaCombe added 10.
Big Rapids was led by Jack Ruggles with 10 points.
Ludington now meets Cadillac (16-5) in the district championship game Friday night at 7 p.m.
Ludington earned its 84th victory in the 115-game history with Big Rapids, and the series got underway in the 1919-20 school year. The Orioles also won for the 10th time in 14 playoff meetings with the Cardinals.
The Orioles are playing for their 39th district championship in school history and their fourth in the past five seasons — with the gap being the COVID-19-canceled post-season that wiped out the district final Ludington was supposed to play in 2020.
LUDINGTON (54)
Shillinger 8 3-4 20, Holmes 1 0-0 3, Laman 5 2-4 13, A.Gilchrist 2 0-1 4, Eaton 0 0-1 0, LaCombe 5 0-1 10, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 3-7 54
BIG RAPIDS (49)
D.Darwin 4 0-0 11, M.Darwin 2 0-5 5, Lee 3 0-0 6, Ruggles 4 1-2 10, McKinney 2 0-0 4, Pence 2 0-0 4, Gammons 0 3-4 3. Totals: 17 4-11 49.
Ludington;6;13;17;18;—;54
Big Rapids;5;12;7;19;—;43
3-point goals—Ludington (3): Shillinger, Holmes, Laman. Big Rapids (5): D.Darwin 3, M.Darwin, Ruggles. Total fouls—Ludington 13, Big Rapids 18. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.