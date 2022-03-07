MANISTEE — Having senior Peyton LaCombe back in the lineup was a big part of the reason Ludington’s boys basketball team was able to take control of the game and pull away from Reed City for a convincing 57-36 victory in Monday night’s MHSAA Division 2 district tournament opener in Manistee.
Reed City (14-7) hung with the taller Orioles (13-8) for the majority of the first half, but an 8-0 run by the Orioles to start the third quarter signaled the beginning of the end for the Coyotes.
“They (the Coyotes) play that extended 2-3 zone, and they are very athletic and they give you issues,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.
“But, when you have a 6-7 kid that can do everything in the middle of that defense it just opens a lot of things up for you. I thought (LaCombe) being back in the lineup, playing in the middle of the defense made us really hard to guard tonight.”
Ludington jumped out to a 9-2 lead through the first half of the first quarter, triggered by sophomore David Shillinger, whose active hands and quickness led to a steal and layup, while he also drilled a 3-point shot.
Reed City battled back, however, as senior Isaiah Moore scored on a tip-in of a missed shot and then knocked down a 3-point bomb to make it a two-point difference, 9-7, with both teams raced up and down the court at a frenetic pace.
The Coyotes stayed close to the Orioles throughout the quarter, and was still within two, 18-16, late when Shillinger tossed in a 15-foot jumper to give the Orioles a four-point lead, 20-16 at the horn.
LaCombe, who had a two-handed dunk earlier in the second quarter, drained a 3-point shot to send the Orioles out to an 11-point lead, 30-19, with 3:36 remaining in the half.
But the Coyotes weren’t through just yet, and they managed to get the deficit under double figures at nine points, 33-24, as freshman Landen Jackson sank a triple. The Orioles outscored Reed City, 13-8, in the second quarter.
Shillinger and the Orioles defense took over in the second half.
“It’s March, and the team that makes shots wins,” Shank said. “We shot the ball from the perimeter a lot better than Reed City tonight, and hopefully that had a little bit to do with our defense.
“I’ve coached some great ball-on defenders in my 20 years at Ludington, and on-ball there’s nobody better than (Shillinger). His anticipation and his explosiveness is pretty special.
“When you have somebody like that, you get a lot offense from your defense. That’s huge.”
Ludington went on an 8-0 tear to open the third quarter, boosting its lead to 17 points, 41-24, with under five minutes left. The Orioles finished with a 12-3 in the third quarter and built a 45-27 cushion heading into the fourth period.
The Orioles just continued to grow their lead in the final eight minutes, with LaCombe hitting a 3-pointer and scoring six points in the fourth quarter while Shillinger also tallied six as the Orioles had a 12-9 edge to close the game out.
LaCombe led the Orioles with a game-high 29 points, including three 3-point baskets. Shillinger contributed 17 points, with one 3-pointer and Levin Laman had five, Matthew Westhouse four and Aiden Gilchrist two.
Reed City was led in scoring by Canyon Reed with nine points and Moore with eight.
Ludington leads the all-time series 39-20 since 1918-19, and the Orioles are 13-2 in the playoffs since 1961-62.
The Orioles will play Big Rapids (18-2) in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“Big Rapids is a veteran team that returns everybody from last year,” Shank said. “They shoot the living heck out of the ball. It’s going to be even tougher Wednesday night.
“Our defense is going to really have to contest shots, and we’re going to have to use our size. That will be an advantage on Wednesday night.”
LUDINGTON (57)
Shillinger 8 0-1 17, Laman 2 1-1 5, A.Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, LaCombe 12 2-4 29, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 3-6 57.
REED CITY (36)
Storz 1 0-0 2, S.Jackson 2 1-4 5, Hammond 2 0-0 5, Moore 3 0-0 8, Kailing 1 0-0 2, Allen 1 0-0 2, Reed 3 3-3 9, L.Jackson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 4-7 36.
Ludington;20;13;12;12;—;57
Reed City;16;8;3;9;—;36
3-point goals—Ludington (4): Shillinger, LaCombe 3. Reed City (4): Hammond, Moore 2, L.Jackson. Total fouls—Ludington 13, Reed City 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.