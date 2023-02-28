MUSKEGON — Ludington won a league championship for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four seasons Tuesday night when the Orioles defeated Orchard View, 69-31.
The Orioles won the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division title in their inaugural season after taking the final Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship a year ago. The program — which has been in a conference every year except for three seasons since the 1930-31 season — won its 38th conference championship.
Ludington (19-2, 11-1 WMC Lakes) was able to break free of the Cardinals (2-18, 1-9 WMC Lakes) in the second quarter by outscoring their hosts, 28-4.
“We hit for four 3s in the second quarter, including one just before the buzzer by Chase Hackert,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.
Shank praised the defensive effort of Daniel Ramirez, Aidan Gilchrist, Spencer Holmes and David Shillinger at the top of the team’s press.
The Orioles are working to prepare for next weeks Division 2 district in Big Rapids, and the athleticism by Orchard View was a good challenge to get Ludington ready, Shank said.
“They do have some athletic kids that can get by you, and they definitely have a good 3-point shot. We did a good job of keeping them in front of us and the ball out of the paint,” he said.
Shank said the Orioles need to be sure their half-court defense is ready for the upcoming post-season tournament.
Before the post-season though, the Orioles now turn into the Cardinals’ biggest fans. If Orchard View can upset Whitehall on Thursday night, Ludington will have the league championship all to itself.
Ludington, meanwhile, will wrap up the regular season with a road game at Benzie Central.
As for the series with Orchard View, Ludington won for the fourth time in a row and 82nd time in 102 games played since 1970-71.
LUDINGTON (69)
Anthes 1 0-0 3, Killips 2 0-0 4, Holmes 4 2-2 12, Shillinger 9 1-3 21, Hackert 1 0-0 3, Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, Jones 3 0-0 6, Forfinski 1 0-0 3, Westhouse 5 0-0 10, Nichols 1 0-2 2. Totals: 29 4-11 69.
ORCHARD VIEW (31)
Franklin 1 0-0 2, Oakes 4 0-0 9, Watson 1 0-0 2, Flowers 5 0-2 10, Sewell 1 0-0 2, Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Scott 1 0-1 2, Allen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 0-3 31.
Ludington;14;28;19;8;—;69
Orchard View;10;4;8;9;—;31
3-point goals—Ludington (7): Anthes, Holmes 2, Shillinger 2, Hackert, Forfinski. Orchard View (1): Oakes. Total fouls—Ludington 11, Orchard View 15. Fouled out—Orchard View: Franklin. Technical fouls—none.