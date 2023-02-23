MANISTEE — Basketball is a game of ebbs and flows. Thursday night in Manistee it was just flowing, and all by the Ludington boys basketball team who breezed roared past the Chippewas, 68-35 in a West Michigan Lakes matchup.

For the second straight game, the Orioles (17-2, 10-1 WMC Lakes) exploded out of the gate and established its dominance early, putting the Chippewas in a quick 11-0 hole in the first quarter.

Although the Chippewas (5-15, 1-9 WMC Lakes), who lost to the Orioles, 63-49, in the first meeting in Ludington, struggled to get back in the game with poor shooting (16-of-52 for the game) leaving them with too many empty possessions.

The Orioles used their outstanding depth, and the inside presence of 6-foot-10 Matthew Westhouse to wear the Chippewas down in the second half.

“I thought we did a pretty nice job early of attacking their zone defense,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank. “I thought we did a good job of our half-court offense for the majority of the night.

“It allowed us to set up our pressure defense. Manistee has some quick, athletic kids but so do we, and we were able to create a little offense from our defense and force that tempo a little bit in a little bit in our favor.”

Chase Hackert buried a deep 3-point shot from out of the corner to get the Orioles started, and then Westhouse followed with an inside basket for a 5-0 lead.

Gage Jones swished a 3-pointer as well, and the Orioles went up, 11-0, with just about five minutes left in the first period. Jacob Scharp ended the scoreless drought for the Chippewas.

But the Chippewas would score only five more points in the quarter, and Ludington finished it with a 20-7 lead. Ludington opened a 20-point lead, 27-7 with 5:09 left in the second quarter, and led, 43-16 at the half

“(Westhouse) changes a lot of things with our defense,” Shank said. “We can gamble and pressure a lot of times and get away with things, and make mistakes defensively when you’ve got a 6-10 guy underneath the rim.

“It’s hard to finish. You notice towards the end of that game they (the Chippewas) were pulling up from 12 to 13 (feet) to avoid going in there. That’s just a big luxury that we have as a basketball team.”

David Shillinger scored five points while Levi Laman and Jones had four apiece for the Orioles in the third quarter as Ludington raced to a 65-26 lead.

Ethan Edmondson caught a little fire to start the fourth quarter for Manistee with five-straight points. He finished with seven for the period as Manistee outscored Ludington, 8-3.

“We had a hard time matching the intensity for 32 minutes that Ludington puts on the floor,” Manistee coach Zach Bialik said. “They move the ball so well, and they have so many weapons.

“Shillinger is a good player, but I don’t know if you notice so much when he goes off the floor because they have so many guys that you don’t notice much of a drop-off. They just have a lot of bodies they can throw at you that have a lot of ability. It’s tough to match for 32 minutes.”

Shillinger finished with a game-high 17 points for the Orioles, while Westhouse and Jones notched 10 apiece. Jones also dished out four assists.

Edmondson scored 13 points to lead Manistee and Scharp added nine.

Ludington won for the 22nd straight game in the series and for the 29th time in the last 30 meetings. Overall, in a series that goes way back to the 1910-11 season, the Orioles lead with their 177th victory in 240 games between the ancient rivals.

Ludington travels to Muskegon Orchard View next Tuesday in a key conference game. If the Orioles win, they will be conference champions.

Manistee goes to Montague Tuesday.

LUDINGTON (68)

S.Holmes 3 0-0 8, Laman 4 0-0 9, Shillinger 5 4-6 17, Gilchrist 3 1-2 7, Ramirez 0 2-2 2, Forfinski 2 1-2 5, Westhouse 4 2-2 10, Jones 4 0-0 10. Totals: 22 10-14 68.

MANISTEE (35)

Huber 0 1-2 1, Scharp 4 0-1 9, Edmondson 6 1-2 13, Senters 0 1-2 1, Gunnett 2 0-0 4, Schlaff 2 1-1 5, Prince 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-8 35.

Ludington;20;13;22;3;—;68

Manistee;7;9;10;9;—;35

3-point goals—Ludington (8): S.Holmes 2, Shillinger 3, Jones 2. Manistee (1): Scharp. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Manistee 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Manistee: Gunnett.