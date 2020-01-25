MUSKEGON — The Ludington Orioles girls basketball team stayed undefeated in conference play after a huge win over Orchard View Friday night, 65-11.

After the win, head coach Jon Stowe said that tried to use the game to work on some things at both ends.

"We've set some goals for ourselves this year and there are some things that I wanted to see us get sharper in. But I'm just really pleased with how unselfish everyone played tonight."

