MUSKEGON — A 28-point performance from Orchard View phenom Ke’Ontae Barnes was too much to overcome for Ludington’s boys basketball team, as they dropped their first conference game of the season, 52-49 Friday night.

“They were the more physical team tonight,” said Orioles coach Thad Shank. “We struggled with how physical they played and that was one of the bigger factors tonight.”

The Orioles jumped out early to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, but were outscored, 15-12, in the second as they held onto a 25-21 lead heading into the break.

