MUSKEGON — A cold shooting second half hurt the Orioles as they fell to West Michigan Christian Tuesday night, 46-37.
Ludington coach Thad Shank said that scoring has been difficult this season and that can be attributed to his young squad.
"The last few games we've really been trying to find our way offensively. We're such a young team and trying to come together in a short amount of time has been tough," Shank said.
The Orioles (2-4, 1-3 Lakes 8) trailed by five after one quarter of play, 17-12, as the Warriors (4-2, 4-0 Lakes 8) inched out their lead even further in the second, taking a 32-25 lead into the second half.
Ludington allowed just five points in the third quarter, but could only muster six of their own, cutting the lead to six after three.
WMC outscored the Orioles, 9-6, in the final quarter of play as Ludington fell in their third straight contest.
Shank was pleased with how well his defense played Tuesday night, especially to close the game.
"Midway through the second quarter they were at 27 and we held them to 19 the rest of the way with some free throws in there due to fouling," said Shank. "I thought we fought pretty hard there and mixed up our defenses and caused a lot of turnovers."
David Shillinger led the Orioles with 13 points while Peyton LaCombe added eight.
LUDINGTON (37)
Shillinger 5 0-0 13, Laman 2 0-0 5, Wincheski 1 3-4 5, LaCombe 3 2-2 8, Mesyar 1 0-0 2, Westhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 5-6 37.
WEST MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (46)
Varnado 6 4-6 16, Teaharr 2 0-0 5, Fairfield 3 1-1 9, Tencate 3 2-2 8, Ligget 2 1-2 6, Waller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-11 46.
Ludington;12;13;6;6;—;37
West Mich. Christian;17;15;5;9;—;46
Three-point goals—Ludington (4): Shillinger 3, Laman. West Michigan Christian (4): Fairfield 2, Teaharr, Ligget. Total fouls—Ludington 17, West Michigan Christian 11. Fouled out—Ludington: LaCombe.