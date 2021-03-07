CADILLAC — Ludington's boys basketball team dropped a non-conference game to Cadillac Saturday in Cadillac, 43-31.
The Orioles trailed, 21-14, at halftime. They had the game down to two possessions, but the Vikings were able to hold off Ludington.
"We brought to down to 30-25 early in the fourth quarter, but we just couldn't get any closer," said Ludington coach Thad Shank. "Defensively, Cadillac has a stingy defense. They're the best half-court defensive team that we've played. They really dragged the game out with long offensive possessions."
The Orioles were led by Peyton LaCombe's double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. David Shillinger had 11 points.
Cadillac was led by Evan Borr with 21 points, including hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter.
LUDINGTON (31)
Shillinger 4 2-4 11, Laman 2 0-0 4, Eaton 1 0-0 3, LaCombe 5 2-2 13. Totals: 12 4-6 31.
CADILLAC (43)
Hess 0 0-1 0, Borr, 7 3-5 21, McLaurin 1 0-0 3, Powell 0 1-2 1, Jenema 4 0-0 8, Montague 3 0-1 7, Baker 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 4-9 43.
Ludington;12;2;9;8;—;31
Cadillac;15;6;9;13;—;43
Three-point goals—Ludington (3): Shillinger, Eaton, LaCombe. Cadillac (7): Borr 4, McLaurin, Montague, Baker. Total fouls—Ludington 15, Cadillac 9. Fouled out—none.