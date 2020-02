MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls basketball team took a huge step in repeating as the Lakes 8 Activities Conference champion on Friday night with a huge road win against the Western Michigan Christian Warriors, 44-38.

The Orioles (12-2, 7-0 Lakes 8) swept the season series from WMC (9-5, 5-2 Lakes 8) and are now in firm control atop the Lakes 8 Activities Conference standings.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.