MUSKEGON — The Ludington girls basketball team had a Lakes 8 Activities Conference road game on Friday against Muskegon Catholic looking to extend their win streak and remain undefeated in conference play.

After a strong defensive effort, the Orioles came away with a dominant victory, 47-16.

"Our defense continues to put a lot of pressure on people and we held them scoreless in the third quarter," said Ludington coach Jon Stowe. "Olivia Flewelling really pressured the ball well and set the tone for our defense all night."

