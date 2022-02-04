MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls basketball team prides itself on its defense, and it was certainly on display in Friday night’s Lakes 8 Activities Conference game at Manistee.
The Orioles shut down the Chippewas’ offense almost completely in the first quarter, racing out to a 15-3 lead and never looked back in romping to a 58-16 win.
“We always want to start fast,” Orioles coach Warren Stowe said. “We talk about the girls bringing the juice, and from the beginning we did that.
“When we play a team that packs it in on us like that, which is what I would do because of our bigs, we have to work a little harder to get shots.
“But, we worked hard and got the shots, and that was great to see. I think we did OK taking care of the basketball. It’s hard because we’re getting layups in transition, and then there’s a time when we shouldn’t push it and we just throw it out of bounds.
“It’s kind of double-edged sword. You want them to play fast, you want them to play quick. You trust them to make the right decision.”
RyAnn Rohrer hit back-to-back baskets to drive the Orioles’ lead up to 25-5 with 3:42 remaining in the second period, She knocked down another mid-range shot following a free throw and bucket from Olivia Lynn to push the Oriole lead up to 30-5 at the half.
Ludington’s lead grew to 50-12 after three periods of play, as Rohrer hit for six points in the quarter.
Rohrer finished with 14 points to lead the Orioles (11-4, 6-1 Lakes 8) in scoring. Lynn followed with 12 and Keelyn Laird added 10.
“They’re a good basketball team, and we can’t have two of our starters with two fouls in the first two minutes of the game when you’re trying to play a good basketball team,” Manistee head coach Kenn Kott said.
“So, things kind of went down hill from there real quick. We’ll watch film, and we’ll realize hopefully all the mistakes that we make and try to correct them. That’s all you can do. Try to correct the mistakes and move on.”
Breanna Whitmer led Manistee (2-10, 1-4 Lakes 8) with four points.
The Orioles scored their 48th victory in the 106 meetings between the two schools since fall 1974.
Ludington will host Traverse City West on Monday.
In Thursday’s junior varsity game, Ludington won, 50-11. The Orioles were led by Jennah Skiba 14 points.
LUDINGTON (58)
Stone 2 1-2 5, Rohrer 7 0-1 14, Bandstra 2 0-1 5, Mesyar 1 1-2 4, Lynn 5 1-3 12, Laird 5 0-0 10, Skiba 4 0-0 8. Totals: 26 3-9 58.
MANISTEE (16)
Edmondson 1 0-2 2, McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Bialik 1 0-0 2, Whitmer 2 0-0 4, Jankwietz 1 0-2 2. Totals: 7 0-4 16.
Ludington;15;15;20;8;—;58
Manistee;3;2;7;4;—;16
3-point goals—Ludington (2): Bandstra, Mesyar. Manistee (2): McCarthy, Zimmernan. Total fouls—Ludington 9, Manistee 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.