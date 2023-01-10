Ludington’s girls basketball team raced past Orchard View for a West Michigan Lakes victory Tuesday at Hawley Gymnasium, 45-14.

The Orioles (8-3, 6-0 WMC Lakes) got out to a 14-1 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back in securing the rout over the Cardinals (0-9, 0-5 WMC Lakes).

“(Our guards) did a really good job of attacking the ball on defense,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “(Orchard View has) a couple o guards that are up from the (junior varsity) that are improving, and they’ve got a new coach. He’s got them in the right spots. The never gave up, that’s for sure.”

Stowe was glad to see standout Keelyn Laird score 19 points to lead the Orioles. He noted that she was more aggressive toward the basket instead of taking open, good jump shots previously. He also was happy to see Olivia Lynn play well, too.

The Orioles won for the 81st time in 96 all-time meetings between schools and for the 27th time in a row. Orchard View lost for the 24th consecutive game overall and lost its 43rd consecutive conference game, reaching back to when both schools were members of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

Ludington hosts Grant in a non-conference game Monday night in Hawley Gymnasium. Stowe said Grant will be a challenge as the Tigers have a player that scores roughly 20 points per game this season.

ORCHARD VIEW (14)

Bleich 0 1-2 1, Katsuzawa 1 0-0 2, Hardy 3 0-0 7, Estelle 0 0-2 0, Reed 1 0-0 2, Childers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 1-4 14.

LUDINGTON (45)

Kline 1 0-3, Skiba 0 0-4 0, Jeruzal 1 0-0 2, McKinley 3 0-0 6, Mesyar 1 1-2 3, Lynn 3 4-5 10, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Laird 7 5-8 19. Totals: 17 10-19 45.

Orchard View;1;2;7;4;—;14

Ludington;14;7;11;13;—;45

3-point goals—Orchard View (1): Hardy. Ludington (1): Kline. Total fouls—Orchard View 14, Ludington 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.