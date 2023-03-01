REED CITY — Ludington’s girls basketball team was within two possessions of Cadillac in the third quarter, but the Vikings limited the Orioles’ opportunities to take a 43-26 game during an MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal game Wednesday night in Reed City.
Ludington (15-8) had to rally from a 27-14 deficit in the first half, staked out by hot 3-point shooting and foul trouble. The Orioles struggled from the field, too, as they only had an Emma McKinley 3-pointer at the 1:23 mark of the first quarter as Cadillac closed the frame on a 7-3 run. The Orioles scored five points in the second quarter, all from the free throw line.
“It was hard, Annie (Kline) getting her third, and I’ve got to watch the film. That’s not why we lost the game,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe said of the foul situation. “It’s just a different game from when played them a week ago (a 26-16 Cadillac win at Cadillac), and that’s life.
“It as a very physical game. Both teams playing the style of play that we both like to play. And then, tonight, a lot closer officiated. We have to adjust to that.”
Stowe thought his team started slow, and that was a good portion of the Orioles’ downfall.
“Tonight, we just didn’t good a job communicating and finding match-ups and left girls open early which hurt us,” Stowe said.
Ludington was able to cut the lead down to two possessions, 30-26, on a pair of free throws by Karli Mesyar with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter. Ludington cut into the lane to score, drawing Cadillac (9-15) fouls along the way.
“We reverted back to who we were and try to push it in,” Stowe said. “I thought we did a lot better decisions tonight of finding girls getting open in the lane and not forcing it, which we kind of a have a habit to do.
“Everything was great there, and then Cadillac did a good job of clamping down and not letting us to continue to chip away.”
From there, though, Cadillac went on a 6-0 run to finish the third quarter for a 36-26 lead going into the fourth.
Cadillac pulled the ball out and got into a stall to start the fourth quarter. The Vikings played keep-away from the Orioles, dribbling and passing around the perimeter and looking for openings to dribble-drive to the paint.
Because of the extended time Cadillac had the ball on offense, Ludington’s opportunities to score diminished.
“We play pressure defense. We have calls in to try to combat that,” Stowe said. “We just try to not to help and get our claws out, but they did a really good job of breaking the count at four seconds. We just couldn’t get a five-second call. Of that eight-minute quarter, how many did they have holding the ball. Probably four minutes? Four and a half minutes?
“A lot of those possessions, too, they got a foul or a lay-up out of it.”
Ludington loses three key seniors from this team — Keelyn Laird, Annie Kline and Olivia Lynn.
“They put a lot of work in. They give a lot of their time to me and Ludington basketball,” Stowe said. “They’re a special group. Annie and Keelyn have been up since freshmen and Olivia since a sophomore year. They’ve got four league titles. They’ve got two district titles. They’ve got a regional title. They’ve got a quarterfinal win and a semifinal win.
“They’ve got a lot of wins under their belt, and they’ve done a lot for this program.”
Emma McKinley led the Orioles with nine points. Cadillac was paced by Reina McMahon and Jazmin Angell each with 11 points.
Cadillac has won three straight times against the Orioles, including last Thursday in Cadillac. Ludington leads the all-time series, 33-25, since fall 1975, and 9-6 in the post-season. Ludington won the last post-season meeting in overtime, 50-46, two seasons ago. Ludington is 2-3 in post-season games at Reed City.
Cadillac plays Big Rapids for the district championship at 7 p.m. Friday back in Reed City. The Cardinals eliminated Remus Chippewa Hills, 58-22, in the other semifinal game.
CADILLAC (43)
Dickerson 1 1-4 4, McMahon 5 0-1 11, Schamanek 3 1-3 8, Angel 4 3-7 11, K.Swiger 1 0-0 2, M.Swiger 0 0-2 0, Bryant 1 0-0 3, Seeley 1 1-2 4. Totals: 16 6-19 43.
LUDINGTON (26)
Kline 1 0-0 2, McKinley 3 2-2 9, Mesyar 0 3-6 3, Lynn 1 2-2 4, Anderson 1 1-4 3, Laird 1 3-6 5: 7 11-20 26
Cadillac;17;10;9;7;—;43
Ludington;9;5;12;0;—;26
3-point goals—Cadillac (5): Dickerson, McMahon, Schamanek, Bryant, Seeley. Ludington (1): McKinley. Total fouls—Cadillac 18, Ludington 18. Fouled out—Ludington: Mesyar. Technical fouls—none.