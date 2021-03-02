MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls basketball team scored a runaway Lakes 8 Activities Conference victory against Manistee Tuesday in Manistee, 64-19.
“We played really well,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “My starting five came out and really set the tone. They were getting after it.”
The Orioles scored 19 points itself by the end of the first quarter.
Ludington had nearly five players score in double figures. The Orioles were led by RyAnn Rohrer with 18 points followed by Keelyn Laird with 12 points and Hailey Stowe with 11. Annie Kline and Abi Bandstra each supplied nine points each.