GRAND HAVEN — Ludington's girls basketball team saw its offense sputter in a 34-21 non-conference defeat Saturday afternoon at Grand Haven.

"We had trouble scoring at times against a strong and physical Grand Haven team," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. "Our defense was good and at times great. We need to play without fouling. They shot 22 free throws to our eight."

The Orioles (3-2) were led by Keelyn Laird, who had 12 points to lead all scorers.

"Keelyn played amazing, scoring more than half of our points," Stowe said. "She demanded the basketball and attacked the rim. We probably had some opportunities to find her that we didn't capitalize on, too."

Grand Haven (1-2) picked up its first victory as it played on back-to-back nights. The Buccaneers lost to Reeths-Puffer on Friday, 38-34.

Ludington returns to action Tuesday when the Orioles host a West Michigan Lakes game against Montague at Hawley Gymnasium.

LUDINGTON (21)

Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 0 0-1 0, Mesyar 0 0-1 0, Glanville 1 0-0 3, Lynn 0 1-2 1, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 2-4 12. Totals: 8 3-8 21.

GRAND HAVEN (34)

Buitenhuis 0 0-2 0, Sorrelle 2 7-8 11, Berkey 1 0-0 2, Harnsow 2 1-2 5, Brendt 2 5-6 9, Schopf 2 0-0 5, Woileshek 1 0-4 2. Totals: 10 13-22 34.

Ludington;2;10;3;6;—;21

Grand Haven;8;10;9;7;—;34

3-point goals—Ludington (2): Kline, Glanville. Grand Haven (1): Schopf. Total fouls—Ludington 19, Grand Haven 17. Fouled out—none.