TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington played a hotly contested non-conference game for four quarters Tuesday against Traverse City Central, and the Orioles left with a 39-33 victory.
The Orioles (9-4) had good leads during the course of the game, but the Trojans (6-5) were able to cut into Ludington's lead at times.
"They cut within two points in the fourth, and that was as close as they got," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. "We hit our free throws and a couple of shots."
Stowe said the Trojans played what he called a typical Big North-type of game, low-scoring.
"When I look at the scores from the Big North, they're all a slugfest," he said. "They're big, strong girls and well-coached. I was happy how we controlled their physicality and pressure."
The close contest should also help when the Orioles return to Lakes 8 play on Friday night for a showdown with league-leading Western Michigan Christian. The Warriors have the league race lead, and they gave Ludington its sole defeat in league play this season.
"With Friday, they're a big, strong team we're going to see," Stowe said.
Stowe said Annie Kline played her best game so far since her return from injury, and Olivia Lynn continues to play very well for the Orioles off of the bench.
Ludington was led in scoring by Lynn and RyAnn Rohrer with 10 points each.
Ludington scored its 17th victory all-time in the series that began in the fall of 1977 out of 38 contests.
TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL (33)
Brumfield 0 0-1 0, Warner 3 0-0 8, Simon 3 0-0 6, Hill 1 1-3 3, Dykstra 2 0-0 4, Heethuis 2 2-9 7, France 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 4-15 33.
LUDINGTON (39)
Stone 1 0-0 3, Rohrer 4 2-4 10, Kline 1 1-4 4, Bandstra 1 1-2 4, Meysar 1 1-4 4, Lynn 2 6-7 10, Laird 2 0-2 4. Totals: 12 11-23 39.
Traverse City Central; 5;10;9;9—;33
Ludington; 9;10;9;11—;39
3-point goals—Traverse City Central (3): Warner (2), Heethuis. Ludington (4): Stone, Kline, Bandstra, Meysar. Total fouls—Traverse City Central 22, Ludington 18. Fouled out—Cadillac: Warner. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Ludington 32, Traverse City Central 25.