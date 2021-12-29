REDFORD TWP. — Ludington’s girls basketball team did not get a break when it found out it wasn’t playing Detroit Country Day in the first game of the Motor City Roundball Classic at Westfield Preparatory High School in Redford Township.
Instead, the Orioles got Division 1 powerhouse Hartland.
The Eagles defeated Ludington, 51-26.
“We stepped up from playing a very good team to a great team,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “I thought our girls, though, played hard for all 32 minutes.”
Stowe said Hartland — who features North Dakota commit Amanda Roach as the Eagles were Division 1 state quarterfinalists — were tall, strong and fast.
“I told the girls before the game, at halftime and after the game that this experience will only make us better,” Stowe said. “And I think it did.”
Because of the length of the Eagles (4-0), players such as Keelyn Laird and RyAnn Rohrer were challenged in the front court. Stowe said both played well.
“I think Keelyn Laird played some of her best basketball,” he said. “She really held up.”
Laird led the Orioles with 12 points. Roach scored 18 points to lead the Eagles.
Ludington (3-3) will play West Bloomfield in its second game during the Motor City Roundball Classic.
LUDINGTON (26)
Stone 2 0-0 4, Rohrer 2 2-5 6, McKinley 1 0-0 2, Laird 5 2-3 12. Totals: 10 4-8 26.
HARTLAND (51)
Louppin 3 0-0 7, Seog 1 0-0 2, Roach 9 0-2 18, Linden 2 0-0 4, Jacobs 1 1-2 3, Metz 3 1-2 8, Sollom 1 0-0 2, Turcotte 1 0-0 3, Rebowski 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 2-6 51
Ludington 6 4 7 9 — 26
Hartland 15 11 8 17 — 51
3-point goals—Hartland (3): Louppin, Metz, Turcotte Total fouls—Ludington 6, Hartland 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.