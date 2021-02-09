MUSKEGON — Ludington's girls basketball team opened the Lakes 8 Activities Conference schedule with a blowout victory at Orchard View, 57-10.
"I'm just happy that we're out there. Orchard View used a zone defense, and we spent maybe five minutes working on a zone offense (before Tuesday's game)," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. "I was pleased with how we took care of the ball, and I'm really happy with the way we played. The effort was there. They were super-unselfish where they were passing up open shots so others could get open shots."
Ludington (2-0, 1-0 Lakes 8) raced out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and built the lead to 39-6 by halftime.
Three Orioles scored in double figures, led by RyAnn Rohrer with 13 points. Hailey Stowe and Keelyn Laird each scored 10 points.