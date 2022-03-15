CADILLAC — Low-scoring games seem to be a recipe for success, and that’s what the Ludington girls basketball team used in turning away fifth-ranked Frankenmuth in an MHSAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game Tuesday in Cadillac, 30-27.
“That’s who we are. If you would have told me this morning that this final score of this game was 30-27, I would have told you we won the game,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “If you would have told me it was a 60-52 game, I would have told you we probably would have lost the game.”
Ludington is in the state semifinals in girls basketball for the second time in school history. The Orioles (20-5) will play at 7:30 p.m., Friday, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing against Detroit Edison (17-3).
Both the Orioles and Eagles burst for points in the fourth quarter after a defensive slugfest through three quarters. Ludington was first, going on a 6-0 run started by RyAnn Rohrer and capped by a basket from Olivia Lynn. Ludington was able to get out to its first two-possession lead when Keelyn Laird scored with 3:10 remaining, 24-19.
It didn’t last long.
“You think it’s going to happen. We’re up four there, and then, boom, a 3-pointer,” Stowe said. “Then a turnover, and yeah, but you’re back fully locked into what do I have to do and where do I have to be at.”
The 3-pointer was sank by Frankenmuth’s Faith Breinager, and Emma Kerkau sank a shot for a 25-24 Frankenmuth lead. Ludington retook the lead when RyAnn Rohrer scored with 1:37 remaining, and she found Laird for a bucket for a 28-25 lead with 57.6 seconds remaining.
As the Orioles were hitting field goals, Frankenmuth (22-3) was drawing fouls and going to the free throw line. But the Eagles went 3-of-7.
“I wouldn’t call it sweating it, but I wouldn’t call it feeling good,” Stowe said. “I felt better at four than I did at one.”
It became a one-point lead again when Kerkau scored again with 46.1 seconds remaining. Rohrer answered with two free throws with 16.5 seconds remaining. After Ludington secured the ball on an Eagles turnover, the Orioles were able to run out the clock.
Both teams forced the other into turnovers, tough shots and more through the better part of three quarters. The teams were knotted at 6-all after the first quarter and 14-all at halftime.
The Orioles hung in there even as Abi Bandstra was saddled with three quick fouls.
“Obviously, you’re concerned but a luxury is having someone like Emma McKinley who can step into the game. I’ve talked with Coach (Dan) Mesyar, and Emma McKinley is even-keel, through and through. She does everything you ask and often doesn’t have to be told.
“I think the second part of that is Abi getting two fouls is better than Rylee (Stone) or Karly (Mesyar) getting two fouls. I love Karly and Rylee, but they’re still growing. Abi gets two fouls, and she knows she can impact the game on the bench.”
Then came an even lower-scoring quarter in the third as the Eagles took 15-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It’s very fitting for this team to have a 1-0 quarter,” Stowe said. “Defensively, that’s who we are. We joked about it at the quarter break.”
The Orioles were led by Rohrer with 12 points while Laird had eight points. The pair combined for 14 of Ludington’s 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Frankenmuth was led by Kerkau with nine points.
Ludington will play top-ranked Detroit Edison in the state semifinals. The Pioneers defeated fourth-ranked and defending Division 2 state champion Portland, 53-35, at the Williamston state quarterfinal.
LUDINGTON (30)
Stone 1 1-2 3, Rohrer 5 2-2 12, Mesyar 0 1-2 1, Lynn 3 0-0 6, Laird 4 0-0 8. Totals: 13 4-6 30.
FRANKENMUTH (27)
McLaughlin 2 2-4 6, Kerkau 4 1-3 9, Conzelmann 1 2-4 4, Breinager 1 0-0 3, Kern 0 2-2 2, Keinath 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 8-15 27.
Ludington 6 8 0 16 — 30
Frankenmuth 6 8 1 12 — 27
3-point goals—Frankenmuth (1): Kreinager. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Frankenmuth 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.