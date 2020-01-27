The Ludington girls basketball team hosted the Traverse City Central Trojans on Monday night at Hawley Gymnasium in a non-conference matchup, and picked up a 43-34 victory.

The Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games after an opening night loss to the Reeths-Puffer Rockets.

“It wasn’t a good start, but I liked some of the things we were doing and the looks we were getting,” said Ludington coach Jon Stowe. “We shot a little too fast and a little too soon, but it wasn’t a situation that I was completely disappointed in what we were doing, we were just not able to finish.

“We held them to only two field goals so we were not out of the game after the tough start.”

