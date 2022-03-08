BIG RAPIDS — Ludington swiped and slashed its way to a 54-36 MHSAA Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal victory over Standish-Sterling Tuesday in Big Rapids, 54-36.
The Orioles rallied from an 8-0 deficit with the use of its defense, smothering the Panthers’ guards and preventing them in getting the ball to All-Stater Macey Fegan. Ludington scooped up the ball and race in for easy baskets to take a lead it never gave up.
“We just tried to be who we are and as the season goes, I am finding that is what that group thrives on is pressure,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We tried to switch it a little bit more than we did Friday night (against Big Rapids at Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium) and played zone on our press.
“But what really got us going was our full court man-to-man press... Once we got that first one to drop and we could set up our press, that weight on your shoulders was off and it was on from there,” Stowe said.
Ludington owned an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, and the Orioles pushed the spread out to 18-10, again keyed by the defense. Both teams scored 12 points, and the Panthers’ Fegan had 16 of the Panthers’ 22 first-half points.
Ludington’s scoring was spread out with seven points from RyAnn Rohrer and six points apiece from Abi Bandstra and Keelyn Laird.
A frustrated Fegan — who is committed to the University of Michigan and crossed the 1,000-point threshold just four games into this, her junior year, according to the Bay City Times — was in foul trouble. She was whistled early in the third quarter for her fourth foul while Ludington went on a 14-0 run.
The Orioles put on an offensive show for the large turnout of local supporters who traveled to Big Rapids to see the game. At times, the atmosphere seemed as if it was a home game as the students electrified the gymnasium with their chants.
“Once we were able to play in the third quarter without fouling and get a flow going, that’s when we were able to break it open again,” Stowe said.
Ludington scored 20 points in the third and held Standish-Sterling to six points. Fegan had all six points, going 4-4 from the free throw line. Ludington’s Bandstra led the team with six points, Rohrer and Emma McKinley had four apiece, and Olivia Lynn and Laird each had three. By the time the third quarter was over, the Orioles held a 43-28 lead.
The Orioles outscored the Panthers (17-6), 11-8, in the final frame, with the intense defense leading the way and several baskets scored in the paint as the team found the open teammate and others drove the lane to score.
When the final buzzer sounded, Ludington had withstood a good Standish-Sterling team, defeating them for the second consecutive year in the regional opening round.
Standish-Sterling;s Fegan led all scorers with 26 points. She was 17-of-19 from the free throw line.
“Kudos to her. She is a really amazing player,” Stowe said. “But we have good players, too. I know she got her points tonight, but nothing was easy.”
The Orioles were led by Rohrer with 15 points, Bandstra with 12 and Laird with 11.
“RyAnn Rohrer played another awesome game again in commanding the court. Abi played an amazing game... Those other girls, I know they are going to have nightmares of Rylie Stone, Emma McKinley, and all those other Orioles who were coming after them,” Stowe said.
He was also grateful for the support the team received Tuesday in Big Rapids
“It is really nice to have the support of the school and the administration. Mr. (Mark) Boon, Mr. (Kirk) Walden, Mr. (Steve) Forsberg, Mrs. (Martha) Hamilton all took time away to be here to allow those students to be here and there is no doubt about it that makes a difference,” Stowe said.
Ludington improved to 5-0 against the Panthers in the all-time series that began in the fall of 1989, and every match-up was in the playoffs. That includes last year’s four-point victory in Houghton Lake. Ludington also improved to 6-6 in playoff games at Big Rapids High, and Tuesday’s game was the first in the regional round at the school for the Orioles.
The Orioles (18-5) will play Negaunee (18-5) at 7 p.m., Thursday, in Gaylord. Negaunee reached the finals by defeating Sault Ste. Marie, 42-29, in the other regional semifinal game on Tuesday played in Manistique. The Miners, hailing from the West-PAC Conference’s East Division, defeated back-to-back Associated Press honorable mention schools by defeating the Blue Devils Tuesday and the Houghton Gremlins in a district championship game.
STANDISH-STERLING (36)
Peak 0 0-1 0, Seslar 1 1-2 3, Jenkins 1 0-2 2, Fegan 4 17-19 26, Wendal 1 0-0 3, Hazeska 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 18-26 36.
LUDINGTON (54)
Stone 1 0-2 2, Rohrer 7 0-4 15, Kline 0 1-3 1, Bandstra 4 4-4 12, McKinley 3 1-2 7, Lynn 2 2-3 6, Laird 5 1-4 11. Totals: 22 9-22 54.
Standish-Sterling;10;12;6;8;—;36
Ludington;11;12;20;11;—;54
3-point goals—Standish-Sterling (2): Fegan, Wendal. Ludington (1): Rohrer. Total fouls Standish-Sterling 15, Ludington 18. Fouled out—Standish-Sterling: Fegan, Ludington: Stone. Technical fouls—Standish-Sterling: Fegan.