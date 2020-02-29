The Ludington girls basketball team was looking to complete a perfect conference season and get their 16th win of the year on Friday night at Hawley Gymnasium against Lakes 8 Activities opponent Orchard View.
It was also a chance for the Orioles to send their five seniors out on a winning note. All goals were accomplished as Ludington dominated the Cardinals with a 45-4 victory and claimed back-to-back conference titles and head into districts on Monday with momentum.
