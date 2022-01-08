Ludington used its full complement of players for the first time of the season in racing past Whitehall in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon at Hawley Gymnasium, 49-39.
The Orioles saw Abi Bandstra return to the lineup off of the bench in their final game of 2021, and it took for the first game of 2022 to see Emma Kline to return in a role off of the bench.
"It's great having those girls back," said Ludington coach Warren Stowe of his two players that started the season nursing injuries. "I talked to them Monday, and they both said they were full-go. Amazing to have them back. It's a lift emotionally (and) it's a lift obviously, basketball-wise.
"When you get into foul trouble like we had (Saturday), if we didn't have them today, we would have been in big, big, big trouble."
Ludington’s starters, though, carried them to a huge lead early against the Vikings. The Orioles pressured Whitehall quickly and raced to a 8-1 lead through the first four minutes of the first quarter. Ludington’s lead ballooned to as much as 13 points.
Ludington mixed its rotations through the second quarter, and Whitehall began to work some against the Orioles’ half-court defense. Foul trouble plagued Ludington a bit in the first half overall as the Orioles had 12 as a team, and Whitehall was shooting in the bonus late in the first quarter.
Whitehall made a big run at Ludington in the third quarter, cutting the Orioles’ lead down from 17 points to as few as six. Whitehall began to intercept passes and score from the floor. Autumn Ferris caught fire, scoring nine of her team’s 15 points in the quarter.
Ludington, meanwhile, was unable to get a field goal. Whitehall did not allow a shot from the floor in the third quarter. The Orioles, though, owned a 38-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The early foul trouble by Ludington began to bite back early in the fourth quarter as two Orioles fouled out. It shortened Ludington's bench to three reserves for the final five minutes of the game.
"When you're looking at what we did in the third quarter with Rylee (Stone) and Emma (McKinley) on the bench, we've got a lot of groups in there that haven't played together," Stowe said. "That's nobody's fault… We fought through it, and that's part of it. Because of what was happening, we let them play through it and figure it out. They did a good job."
Whitehall cut the lead back to six points as Charley Klint continued to assault the scoreboard. She hit for two free throws and a basket with 4:42 remaining for a 41-35 Ludington lead.
Keelyn Laird received a pass near the top of the key, drove the lane and scored to lengthen the Ludington lead. On the ensuing possession, Bandstra swiped a pass and scored to lift Ludington to a 10-point lead, 45-35, with 3:46 remaining.
Ludington's lead grew from there in the waning minutes for the victory.
Ludington (4-4) was led by Laird with 14 points. Whitehall (3-5) was led by Klint with 19 points.
The Orioles will return to action Monday night at home in a make-up game as they host Orchard View in a Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
The game marked a meeting of future foes in an expanded West Michigan Conference next season.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington won, 53-7. The Orioles were led by
WHITEHALL (39)
Carnes 1 3-6 5, Tenbrink 0 0-2 0, Dempsey 0 0-2 0, Ringler 1 0-0 2, Ferris 3 2-2 9, Coron 1 2-6 4, Klintz 6 6-8 19. Totals: 12 14-26 39.
LUDINGTON (49)
Stone 2 2-4 6, Kline 0 3-4 3, Bandstra 3 0-0 6, McKinley 4 0-0 9, Mesyar 1 0-0 3, Lynn 2 3-4 7, Laird 6 2-3 14, Morse 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 11-16 49.
Whitehall;7;9;15;8;—;39
Ludington;20;13;5;11;—;49
3-point goals—Whitehall (2): Ferris, Klintz. Ludington (2): McKinley, Mesyar. Total fouls—Whitehall 6, Ludington 12. Fouled out—Ludington: McKinley, Stone. Technical fouls—Whitehall: bench. JV game—Ludington 53, Whitehall 7. Ludington scoring—Williams 6, Anderson 8, Shamuelz 2, Jeruzal 16, Glanville 2, Skiba 12, Ramirez 4, Hackert 6.