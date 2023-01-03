REED CITY — Ludington’s girls basketball team returned from the Christmas holidays with a 27-14 non-conference victory on the road Tuesday in Reed City.

The Orioles (6-3) were able to use their defense to stymy the Coyotes (1-8) after the long layoff.

“I thought we gave really great defensive effort,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We held them to 14 points total, switching defenses and girls were flying around.

“I think for tonight, we missed a ton of layups. In transition, we missed 10-15 layups alone. We’ve had trouble scoring the ball. We had a lot better (looks at the basket). I’m optimistic we’ll come out and make those shots and get over that hump we’re at right now.”

Jordyn Andersen led the Orioles with eight points.

Stowe was happy with Andersen’s play and Keelyn Laird in the paint. He said the guards did a good job of defending Reed City.

The Orioles return action Thursday when they host Manistee in a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest.

LUDINGTON (27)

Jeruzal 2 0-0 4, McKinley 2 1-2 5, Mesyar 0 1-2 1, Lynn 2 0-2 4, Andersen 4 0-0 8, Laird 2 1-3 5. Totals: 12 3-9 27.

REED CITY (14)

Callum 1 0-0 3, Bowman 2 0-1 6, Kross 0 1-3 , Hammon 0 1-4 1, Heck 1 1-4 3. Totals: 5 3-12 14.

Ludington;11;7;4;5;—;27

Reed City;4;1;5;7;—;14

3-point goals—Reed City (3): Callum, Bowman 2. Total fouls—Ludington 14, Reed City 7. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.