WHITEHALL — Ludington’s girls basketball team limited Whitehall to just two field goals as the Orioles earned a 29-7 West Michigan Lakes victory Friday in Whitehall.

The seven points by the Vikings is the fifth fewest points allowed by a Ludington girls basketball team in its history.

“We just came out played great defense and played with extreme amounts of effort. We made it hard (for Whitehall),” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “They had two field goals and the rest were free throws. They made a free throw with 10 seconds left in the first half.

“We were emptying our cup on the defensive end.”

Ludington (5-2, 4-0 WMC Lakes) also had some trouble itself offensively, particularly in the middle two quarters.

“We missed shots (and had) some untimely turnovers. I think, especially in the third quarter, we were getting out in transition and getting opportunities,” Stowe said. “We were missing some shots we normally make. I think, at times, we were too unselfish, which is a good problem. Girls were passing when should have racked it. It’s hard to say without looking at film.

“We played with great effort,” Stowe said. “We really were keeping our edge knowing they could come close with three 3s, because it was a low scoring game.”

Keelyn Laird led all scorers with nine points for Ludington.

Ashley TerBrink had three points to lead Whitehall (2-3, 1-2 WMD).

Ludington plays Monday at Mason County Central in a non-conference game. Whitehall plays at Tuesday Fruitport in a non-conference game.

LUDINGTON (29)

Kline 1 0-0 3, Skiba 1 3-6 5, Jeruzal 1 0-0 2, McKinney 1 1-2 3, Lynn 2 3-4 7, Laird 2 5-7 9. Totals: 8 12-19 29.

WHITEHALL (7)

Buckner 0 0-2 0, Zanojcin 0 0-2 0, Strandberg 0 0-2 0, TenBrink 1 1-1 3, Ringler 0 0-4 0, Ferris 1 0-1 2, Shepherd 0 2-4 2. Totals: 2 3-16 7.

Ludington 11 3 5 10 — 29

Whitehall 0 1 4 2 — 7

3-point goals—Ludington (1): Kline. Total fouls—Ludington 17, Whitehall 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.