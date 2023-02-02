MONTAGUE — Ludington’s girls basketball team suffered its first defeat as member of the West Michigan Conference Thursday as Montague stymied the Orioles, 28-21, in Montague.

The game was different than the first time the teams met back on Dec. 13 where the Orioles crushed the Wildcats, 49-18.

“The first time we played them was when the whole west side of the state was sick. They had five girls playing that night and four (junior varsity) girls playing (with the) five quarters (rule),” Ludington coach Warren Stowe said. “They had everybody tonight.

“They’re a really good team, and they stayed in a 2-3 zone. They were not going to let our height defeat them. I’ve got to do a better job of getting the girls ready. We knew it was likely they would do it.”

The zone defense forced Ludington to the outside, and the Orioles were challenged to make perimeter shots with the Wildcats packing the lane, Stowe said.

The Wildcats owned a 19-16 lead at halftime, but the third quarter hurt the Orioles the most as they were outscored by Montague, 7-2.

Keelyn Laird had 13 points to lead the Orioles.

Haylee Schwarz led the Wildcats (10-6, 7-2 WMC Lakes) with nine points.

Ludington (11-5, 8-1 WMC Lakes) saw its undefeated streak in league games snapped at 17 games. The Orioles were unbeaten last season in the final year of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference. Ludington last lost a league game March 16, 2021, at Western Michigan Christian back in the Lakes 8.

The Orioles lost for the first time in back-to-back games since playing in the Detroit Motor City Roundball Classic at Westfield Prep in Redford Township last season to Division 1 schools Hartland and West Bloomfield.

Montague’s 28 points is the second fewest needed to turn away the Orioles all-time. Ludington’s 21 points was tied for sixth all-time. The combined 49 points was fourth fewest in school history — and hasn’t been done since the fall 1973 season.

The two teams split the season series, and the Wildcats have a 2-1 edge in the all-time series that began two seasons ago.

Ludington returns to play Tuesday night when it hosts Whitehall in another WMC Lakes contest at Hawley Gymnasium.

LUDINGTON (21)

Kline 1 0-0 3, Jeruzal 1 0-0 3, Mesyar 0 0-1 0, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Laird 6 1-1 13. Totals: 9 1-2 21.

MONTAGUE (28)

E.Petersen 1 3-5 6, Schwarz 4 1-3 9, Johnson 0 1-2 1, King 1 0-0 2, Bultema 2 0-0 4, Pranger 2 1-3 6. Totals: 10 6-13 28

Ludington;7;9;2;3;—;21

Montague;9;10;7;2;—;28

3-point goals—Ludington (2): Kline, Jeruzal. Montague (2): E.Petersen, Pranger. Total fouls—Ludington 16, Montague 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.