WHITEHALL — Ludington's girls basketball team suffered a 45-32 non-conference defeat to Whitehall Wednesday night in Whitehall.
The Vikings (4-3) were able to edge out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, and Ludington (7-1) found itself down 26-14 at halftime. The Orioles were able to chip into the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Whitehall hit enough free throws down the stretch to earn the win. The Vikings were 4-of-7 at the free throw line.
Klint had 18 points to lead the Vikings, 10 of which were in the second half. Karleigh Jeffries had 10 for Whitehall.
Ludington had three players score, led by Hailey Stowe's 14 points before fouling out. RyAnn Rohrer scored 11 points.
Ludington will play its third game this week on Friday when it travels to Muskegon Catholic for a Lakes 8 Activities Conference contest.
LUDINGTON (32)
Rohrer 4 3-6 11, Bandstra 3 0-0 7, Stowe 5 1-2 14. Totals: 12 4-8 32.
WHITEHALL (45)
Evans 0 1-2 1, Jeffries 2 6-6 10, Klint 5 5-7 18, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Hosticka 3 2-2 9, Van Dam 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 14-17 45.
Ludington;6;7;15;4;—;32
Whitehall;12;14;11;12;—;45
Three-point goals—Ludington (4): Bandstra, Stowe 3. Whitehall (5): Klint 3, Hosticka, Van Dam. Total fouls—Ludington 12, Whitehall 7. Fouled out—Ludington: Stowe. Technical fouls—Ludington: Stowe