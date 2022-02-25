MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — Ludington’s girls basketball team wasted little time in jumping out to a lead at Muskegon Heights and soaring to a share of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship Friday, beating the Tigers, 62-26.
The Orioles (15-5, 9-1 Lakes 8) jumped out to a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and were ahead, 28-8, by halftime. Ludington was well on its way to the share of the title.
“They were excited,” said Ludington coach Warren Stowe. “We’ve been the league champions the last four years. They were very excited. They put a lot of work into it. They were singing on the bus all the way home.”
Ludington won its 12th Lakes 8 championship, and it will be the final one to be distributed as the Orioles sports programs move to the West Michigan Conference for the 2022-23 school year. Ludington won its first Lakes 8 title in the fall of 2006, and then won 11 more titles in the winter when the seasons switched.
Ludington owns just a half-game lead over Western Michigan Christian, and the Warriors have a make-up game against Manistee today. If the Warriors win, the crown will be shared. If the Chippewas score the victory, Ludington will have the title to itself.
Stowe wanted the Orioles to play well against Muskegon Heights, and he said he saw that.
“Muskegon Heights has a couple of girls that are strong with the ball. We also worked to keep the ball out of the middle of the lane. We felt we did a better job of doing that,” he said. “Those girls at Muskegon Heights, they’re strong, and they’re talented.”
Ludington was led by Rylee Stone with 12 points followed by Karli Mesyar with 11 and Emma McKinley with 10.
Muskegon Heights (5-8, 5-5 Lakes 8) was led by Tyveonna Davis and Teneshia Nolen with 10 points apiece.
Ludington, with the season sweep of Muskegon Heights, picked up its 31st victory in 44 games since the series began in fall 1981.
Ludington hosts an MHSAA Division 2 district tournament, and the Orioles will play Reed City in a district semifinal game Wednesday.
“They’ve got some height, like we do. They’ve gone 10-10, but I think they believe they’ve lost some games they shouldn’t have. They’ve beaten Big Rapids, and they were within three or five points for a half against (state-ranked) Newaygo.”
Muskegon Heights will be at the MHSAA Division 4 district hosted by Muskegon Catholic. The Tigers will play Wyoming Tri-unity Christian in a district semifinal Wednesday.
LUDINGTON (62)
Stone 6 0-0 12, Rohrer 3 0-0 7, Bandstra 2 0-0 4, McKinley 4 0-0 10, Mesyar 4 1-1 11, Glanville 1 0-0 2, Lynn 2 4-4 8, Laird 2 0-0 6. Totals: 24 5-5 62.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (26)
Stewart 1 0-0 3, Trammell 1 0-1 3, Davis 4 2-6 10, Nolen 4 2-5 10. Totals: 10 4-12 26.
Ludington;13;15;14;15;—;62
Muskegon Hts;5;8;16;26;—;26
3-point goals—Ludington (6): Rohrer, McKinley 2, Mesyar, Laird 2. Muskegon Heights (2): Stewart, Trammell. Total fouls—Ludington 17, Muskegon Heights 12. Fouled out—Ludington: Stone. Muskegon Heights: Watts.